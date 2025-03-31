IPL 2025: Rajasthan Royals skipper Riyan Parag fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over-rate vs CSK Rajasthan Royals registered their first win of IPL 2025 as they defeated Chennai Super Kings in the last over thriller at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday (March 30). However, their captain Riyan Parag has been fined for maintaining slow over-rate.

Rajasthan Royals defeated Chennai Super Kings on Sunday (March 30) by six runs to register their first win of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, their captain Riyan Parag has been dealt a blow despite the win as he has been fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining slow over-rate during the defense of their score.

The Royals couldn't finish their 20 overs in stipulated time frame and hence, Parag had to cop the fine. "Mr. Riyan Parag, Captain, Rajasthan Royals has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match 11 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 against Chennai Super Kings at the ACA Stadium, Guwahati on 30th March, 2025. As this was his team’s first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Parag was fined INR 12 lakhs," IPL said in an official release.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to exempt captains from bans for repeated slow over-rate offence in IPL ahead of the ongoing seasons. The decision was taken at the captains meet on March 21 in Mumbai after leaders of all teams agreed for the same. "The captain will be penalised with demerit points but will not face a match ban for the slow over-rate. The Level 1 offence will be charged 25 to 75 percent match fees with demerit points which will be calculated for next three years.

"A Level 2 offence, if exactly deemed serious, will result in four demerit points. For every 4 demerit points accumulated, the match referee can impose a penalty, either in the form of a 100 percent fine or additional demerit points. These demerit points could potentially lead to a match ban in the future," a source in the know said. "But for slow overrate it won't be a match ban (immediately)," an internal communique read according to Cricbuzz.

Parag is the second captain to be fined for slow over-rate this season. Earlier, Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya also copped the fine for the same reason. Moreover, Hardik also missed the first match of the season for his team due to the over-rate ban that was imposed after their match of IPL 2024.