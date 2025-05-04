IPL 2025: Punjab Kings make quick work of Lucknow Super Giants, register comfortable win by 37 runs Punjab Kings put in an excellent performance in game 54 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025. The side posted a total of 236 runs in the first innings and limited LSG to 199 , winning the game by 37 runs

New Delhi:

Game 54 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 saw Punjab Kings taking on Lucknow Super Giants. Both sides faced off at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on May 4. The clash began with Punjab Kings coming in to bat first after losing the toss.

The side got off to a subpar start as in-form opener Priyansh Arya departed on a score of one run. However, after the early wicket, Josh Inglis and Prabhsimran Singh put in a good showing for the hosts. Both batters scored 30 and 91 runs, respectively.

Furthermore, skipper Shreyas Iyer added 45 runs on the board alongside Nehal Wadhera, who scored 16 runs. Additionally, Shashank Singh’s late push of 33 runs saw Punjab Kings posting a total of 236 runs in the first innings of the game.

As for LSG, Digvesh Rathi and Avesh Khan took two wickets each, with Prince Yadav striking once as well. With a massive total of 236 runs on the board, Punjab Kings hoped for a similar showing with the ball, and the side did just that.

As Lucknow came out to chase down the target, the side got off to the worst of starts as opener Mitchell Marsh was sent packing to the pavilion for a duck. Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran failed to make an impact on the game as well, as they departed after scoring 13 and 6 runs, respectively.

Furthermore, things went from bad to worse for the side as skipper Rishabh Pant continued his string of poor outings and was dismissed on a score of 18 runs. When all seemed lost, Ayush Badoni came out to bat and played a fighting knock.

The batter scored 74 runs in 80 deliveries, alongside Abdul Samad, who added 45 runs on the board. However, that too was not enough for LSG to win the game. Punjab Kings limited the visitors to a score of 199 and won the game by 37 runs.