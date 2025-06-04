IPL 2025 prize money: Here's how much every award winner won

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) won the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the first time, beating Punjab Kings by six runs in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Krunal Pandya won the player of the match award for his exceptional figures of 2/17 in his four overs. Shashank Singh also won a couple of match awards for playing a fighting fifty in a losing cause, but hit the most sixes and also earned the most fantasy points.
As far as the season awards are concerned, Sai Sudharsan dominated the proceedings, winning the orange cap, emerging player, and fantasy king awards. He took home Rs 30 lakh, much to the delight of the Gujarat Titans fans. Suryakumar Yadav of the Mumbai Indians won the Most Valuable Player award, taking home a massive amount of Rs 15 lakh. He scored 25 or more runs in every innings he played in 16 innings in this IPL season.
RCB, after winning the IPL, won a massive amount of Rs 20 crore while the runners-up, Punjab Kings, won an amount of Rs 12.5 crore. The 14-year-old cricketer, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, won the Super Striker of the Season award for smashing runs at a strike rate of 207, the highest among all players in IPL 2025.
Here's the list of award winners and prize money:
Winners - Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Rs 20 crore) - Rs 20 crore
Runners Up - Punjab Kings (Rs 12.5 crore) - Rs 12.5 crore
Orange Cap - Sai Sudharsan (Gujarat Titans) - Rs 10 lakh
Purple Cap - Prasidh Krishna (Gujarat Titans) - Rs 10 lakh
Most Valuable Players (MVP) - Suryakumar Yadav (Mumbai Indians) - Rs 15 lakh
Super Striker - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (Rajasthan Royals) - Rs 10 lakh + Tata Curvv
Most Dot Balls - Mohammed Siraj (Gujarat Titans) - Rs 10 lakh
Emerging Player - Sai Sudharsan (Gujarat Titans) - Rs 10 lakh
Fantasy King - Sai Sudharsan (Gujarat Titans) - Rs 10 lakh
Super Sixes - Nicholas Pooran (Lucknow Super Giants) - Rs 10 lakh
Fours of the season - Sai Sudharsan (Gujarat Titans) - Rs 10 lakh
Catch of the season - Kamindu Mendis (Sunrisers Hyderabad) - Rs 10 lakh
Fairplay award - Chennai Super Kings - Rs 10 lakh
Pitch and Ground - DDCA (Delhi Capitals home ground) - Rs 50 lakh
List of award winners in the RCB vs PBKS Final
Player of the Final - Krunal Pandya (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) - Rs 5 lakh
Super Striker - Jitesh Sharma - Rs 1 lakh
Most Dot balls - Krunal Pandya - Rs 1 lakh
Most fours - Priyansh Arya - Rs 1 lakh
Fantasy King - Shashank Singh - Rs 1 lakh
Most Sixes - Shashank Singh - Rs 1 lakh