IPL 2025 prize money: Here's how much every award winner won Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) won the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the first time in 18 years. They got Rs 20 crore as prize money, while the runners-up, Punjab Kings, took home Rs 12.5 crore. Suryakumar Yadav won the MVP award and won Rs 15 lakh.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) won the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the first time, beating Punjab Kings by six runs in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Krunal Pandya won the player of the match award for his exceptional figures of 2/17 in his four overs. Shashank Singh also won a couple of match awards for playing a fighting fifty in a losing cause, but hit the most sixes and also earned the most fantasy points.

As far as the season awards are concerned, Sai Sudharsan dominated the proceedings, winning the orange cap, emerging player, and fantasy king awards. He took home Rs 30 lakh, much to the delight of the Gujarat Titans fans. Suryakumar Yadav of the Mumbai Indians won the Most Valuable Player award, taking home a massive amount of Rs 15 lakh. He scored 25 or more runs in every innings he played in 16 innings in this IPL season.

RCB, after winning the IPL, won a massive amount of Rs 20 crore while the runners-up, Punjab Kings, won an amount of Rs 12.5 crore. The 14-year-old cricketer, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, won the Super Striker of the Season award for smashing runs at a strike rate of 207, the highest among all players in IPL 2025.

Winners - Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Rs 20 crore) - Rs 20 crore

Runners Up - Punjab Kings (Rs 12.5 crore) - Rs 12.5 crore

Orange Cap - Sai Sudharsan (Gujarat Titans) - Rs 10 lakh

Purple Cap - Prasidh Krishna (Gujarat Titans) - Rs 10 lakh

Most Valuable Players (MVP) - Suryakumar Yadav (Mumbai Indians) - Rs 15 lakh

Super Striker - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (Rajasthan Royals) - Rs 10 lakh + Tata Curvv

Most Dot Balls - Mohammed Siraj (Gujarat Titans) - Rs 10 lakh

Emerging Player - Sai Sudharsan (Gujarat Titans) - Rs 10 lakh

Fantasy King - Sai Sudharsan (Gujarat Titans) - Rs 10 lakh

Super Sixes - Nicholas Pooran (Lucknow Super Giants) - Rs 10 lakh

Fours of the season - Sai Sudharsan (Gujarat Titans) - Rs 10 lakh

Catch of the season - Kamindu Mendis (Sunrisers Hyderabad) - Rs 10 lakh

Fairplay award - Chennai Super Kings - Rs 10 lakh

Pitch and Ground - DDCA (Delhi Capitals home ground) - Rs 50 lakh

List of award winners in the RCB vs PBKS Final

Player of the Final - Krunal Pandya (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) - Rs 5 lakh

Super Striker - Jitesh Sharma - Rs 1 lakh

Most Dot balls - Krunal Pandya - Rs 1 lakh

Most fours - Priyansh Arya - Rs 1 lakh

Fantasy King - Shashank Singh - Rs 1 lakh

Most Sixes - Shashank Singh - Rs 1 lakh