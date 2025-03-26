IPL 2025 points table, orange cap and purple cap leaderboard after RR vs KKR match Kolkata Knight Riders opened their account in the Indian Premier League 2025 after beating Rajasthan Royals in their second match. Quinton de Kock starred with a 97-run knock. Here is the updated points table, orange and purple cap leaderboard after the RR vs KKR match.

Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Rajasthan Royals to register their first win of the Indian Premier League 2025. Chasing a middling total of 152 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati, Quinton de Kock slammed an unbeaten 97 to take KKR over the line by 8 wickets.

The Knight Riders have opened their account in their title defence after losing to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the tournament opener on March 23. De Kock powered the chase pretty well as unleashed his A game against the Royals. He went unbeaten on 97 after hitting a winning six off Jofra Archer to take the team home with 15 balls to spare.

De Kock's knock of 97 from 61 balls was laced with eight fours and six sixes as he batting at a strong rate of 159.02. Youngster Angrish Raghuvanshi, who was called in as an impact sub, also went unscathed on 22 from 17 balls as he played a good second fiddle to the Proteas veteran.

Following this win, KKR have earned their first points in the league and have risen up in the points table. From the ninth spot, KKR have gone up to the sixth place in the 10-team standings.

Sunrisers Hyderabad top the standings, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Punjab Kings, Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals round up the top five.

IPL 2025 updated points table:

Rank Team Matches Played Won Lost NR Tied NRR 1 Sunrisers Hyderabad 1 1 0 0 0 +2.200 2 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 1 1 0 0 0 +2.137 3 Punjab Kings 1 1 0 0 0 +0.550 4 Chennai Super Kings 1 1 0 0 0 +0.493 5 Delhi Capitals 1 1 0 0 0 +0.371 6 Kolkata Knight Riders 2 1 1 0 0 -0.308 7 Lucknow Super Giants 1 0 1 0 0 -0.371 8 Mumbai Indians 1 0 1 0 0 -0.493 9 Gujarat Titans 1 0 1 0 0 -0.550 10 Rajasthan Royals 1 0 1 0 0 -2.200

After his 33 in the second match, Dhruv Jurel has stormed into the top three in the list of leading run-getters in IPL 2025. He now has 103 runs from two matches. Meanwhile, de Kock has climbed to the third spot after his match-winning 97.

Orange cap leaderboard:

Batter Matches Innings Runs Avg Ishan Kishan 1 1 106 - Dhruv Jurel 2 2 103 51.50 Quinton de Kock 2 2 101 101 Shreyas Iyer 1 1 97 - Sanju Samson 2 2 79 39.50



Meanwhile, there is no change in the top five of the leading wicket-takers list. Chennai Super Kings' Noor Ahmad continues to stay on top with four wickets, while Khaleel Ahmed is on second in this tally. Krunal Pandya is ranked third, while R Sai Kishore and Vignesh Puthur round off the top five.

Purple cap leaderboard: