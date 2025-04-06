IPL 2025 points table after SRH vs GT IPL 2025 clash: Check standings, orange and purple cap board With Gujarat Titans registering an emphatic victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad, the side moved into second place in the IPL standings. With the conclusion of the clash, let us have a look at the updated points table of the IPL 2025.

Game 19 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 saw Sunrisers Hyderabad face off against Gujarat Titans. Both sides locked horns at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on April 6, and the clash saw SRH coming in to bat first after losing the toss.

The side got off to a horrid start as openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma scored 8 and 18 runs, respectively. The side’s top order failed to perform once again, and Nitish Kumar Reddy was the highest run scorer with 31 runs as SRH posted a total of 152 runs in the first innings.

Aiming to chase down the target, Gujarat got off to a subpar start as Sai Sudharsan departed early. However, Shubman Gill scored 61* runs, with Washington Sundar adding 49 runs in 29 deliveries. In the end, GT registered a comfortable seven-wicket win.

Check the latest IPL 2025 standings after SRH vs GT clash

After the win for Gujarat Titans, the side has moved into second place in the standings, with Sunrisers Hyderabad maintaining their spot at the very end of the standings.

Rank Team Matches Played Won Lost NR Tied NRR 1 Delhi Capitals 3 3 0 0 0 +1.257 2 Gujarat Titans 4 3 1 0 0 +1.031 3 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 3 2 1 0 0 +1.149 4 Punjab Kings 3 2 1 0 0 +0.074 5 Kolkata Knight Riders 4 2 2 0 0 +0.070 6 Lucknow Super Giants 4 2 2 0 0 +0.048 7 Rajasthan Royals 4 2 2 0 0 -0.185 8 Mumbai Indians 4 1 3 0 0 +0.108 9 Chennai Super Kings 4 1 3 0 0 -0.891 10 Sunrisers Hyderabad 5 1 4 0 0 -1.629

Orange cap leaderboard

Nicholas Pooran still maintains the top spot in the IPL orange cap standings. Sai Sudharsan moved into second place with 191 runs to his name. Mitchell Marsh stands in third place.

Purple cap leaderboard

Similarly, Noor Ahmad is still the highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 10 wickets to his name. Mohammed Siraj has moved into third place with his four-wicket haul, Mitchell Starc moving into third place.