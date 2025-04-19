IPL 2025 points table after RCB vs PBKS clash, orange and purple cap leaderboard Punjab Kings registered a comfortable win against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in game 34 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025, chasing down a target of 96 runs, and winning the game by five wickets. After the game, let us have a look at the updated points table.

Game 34 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 saw Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on Punjab Kings. Both sides locked horns at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on April 18, and the clash saw rain playing spoilsport in the early stages, and the commencement of the game was delayed.

The match ultimately began with 14 overs each for both sides. Royal Challengers Bengaluru came in to bat first, and the side got off to a horrid start. Openers Phil Salt and Virat Kohli departed on scores of four and one run, respectively. Rajat Patidar added 23 runs in 18 deliveries, with Liam Livingstone and Jitesh Sharma adding four and two runs, respectively, as well.

After RCB’s horrid performance in the top order, Tim David stabilised the innings for the side, scoring 50* runs in 26 deliveries. His knock propelled RCB to a score of 95 runs in the first innings of the game.

As for Punjab, the side got off to a shaky start to the run chase as openers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh added 16 and 13 runs on the board, respectively. Shreyas Iyer departed on a score of seven runs as well. Getting under pressure, the knock of Nehal Wadhera helped Punjab register a five-wicket win.

Updated points table after RCB vs PBKS clash:

After the win for Punjab Kings, the side is sitting in 2nd place in the standings after the win. On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bengaluru find themselves in fourth place in the standings after their loss at their home venue.

Rank Team Matches Played Won Lost NR Tied NRR 1 Delhi Capitals 6 5 2 0 0 +0.744 2 Punjab Kings 7 5 2 0 0 +0.308 3 Gujarat Titans 6 4 2 0 0 +0.672 4 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 7 4 3 0 0 +0.446 5 Lucknow Super Giants 7 4 3 0 0 +0.086 6 Kolkata Knight Riders 7 3 4 0 0 +0.547 7 Mumbai Indians 7 3 4 0 0 +0.239 8 Rajasthan Royals 7 2 5 0 0 -0.714 9 Sunrisers Hyderabad 7 2 5 0 0 -1.217 10 Chennai Super Kings 7 2 5 0 0 -1.276

Orange cap list

There were no changes in the top three of the IPL orange cap standings. Nicholas Pooran still sits at the top, with Sai Sudharsan and Mitchell Marsh in second and third place.

Purple cap list

Chennai Super Kings' Noor Ahmad is on top of the purple cap leaderboard list. He has 12 wickets to his name. Josh Hazlewood has moved into first as he is tied with Noor Ahmad on 12 wickets. Kuldeep Yadav is behind him with 11 wickets to his name.