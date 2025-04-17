IPL 2025 points table after MI vs SRH clash, orange and purple cap leaderboard With Mumbai Indians registering an emphatic win against Sunrisers Hyderabad, defeating the side by four wickets at the Wankhede Stadium, let us have a look at the updated points table, alongside orange and purple cap lists after the game.

New Delhi:

Game 33 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 saw Mumbai Indians taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad. Both sides locked horns at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 17, and the clash saw MI coming in to bowl first after winning the toss.

Led by Hardik Pandya, the five-time champions were excellent with the ball, as they were quite economical, not letting the SRH batters get the ball onto the bat. For the visitors, Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen were the top performers with the bat, scoring 40 and 37 runs, respectively. In the first innings, SRH managed to post a total of 162 runs.

Aiming to chase down the target, Mumbai Indians got off to a quickfire start as Rohit Sharma amassed 26 runs in 16 deliveries, with Ryan Rickelton adding 31 runs in 23 balls. Furthermore, Will Jacks and Suryakumar Yadav scored 36 and 26 runs, respectively, as MI chased down the target comfortably, winning the game by four wickets.

Updated points table after MI vs SRH clash:

After the win for Mumbai Indians, the side is sitting in 7th place in the standings after the win. The side has won three matches and lost four in the seven that they have played. On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad occupy ninth place in the standings with two wins and five losses in seven matches.

Rank Team Matches Played Won Lost NR Tied NRR 1 Delhi Capitals 6 5 2 0 0 +0.744 2 Gujarat Titans 6 4 2 0 0 +1.081 3 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 6 4 2 0 0 +0.672 4 Punjab Kings 6 4 2 0 0 +0.172 5 Lucknow Super Giants 7 4 3 0 0 +0.086 6 Kolkata Knight Riders 7 3 4 0 0 +0.547 7 Mumbai Indians 7 3 4 0 0 +0.239 8 Rajasthan Royals 7 2 5 0 0 -0.714 9 Sunrisers Hyderabad 7 2 5 0 0 -1.217 10 Chennai Super Kings 7 2 5 0 0 -1.276

Orange cap list

There was no changes in the top three of the IPL orange cap standings. Nicholas Pooran still sits at the top, with Sai Sudharsan and Mitchell Marsh in second and third place.

Purple cap list

Chennai Super Kings' Noor Ahmad is on top of the purple cap leaderboard list. He has 12 wickets to his name. Kuldeep Yadav and Hardik Pandya are in second place with 11 wickets to their name, with Prasidh Krishna in third with 10 wickets.