IPL 2025 points table after MI vs RCB IPL 2025 clash: Check standings, orange and purple cap board Royal Challengers Bengaluru registered a brilliant win against Mumbai Indians in game 20 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025. With RCB winning the game, let us have a look at the updated points table of the tournament.

Game 20 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 saw Mumbai Indians taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Both sides faced off at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 7, and the clash began with RCB coming in to bat first.

The side got off to a subpar start as Phil Salt departed early. However, after the first wicket, Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal put in an excellent performance. Kohli scored 67 runs in 42 deliveries, whereas Padikkal scored 37 runs in 22 deliveries.

Furthermore, skipper Rajat Patidar completely demolished the MI bowling attack scoring 64 runs in 32 deliveries, with Jitesh Sharma adding 40* runs on the board as RCB posted a total of 221 runs in the first innings.

Aiming to chase down the target, Mumbai Indians got off to a horrid start as well. Openers Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton departed on scores of 17 runs each. However, after the early wickets, the knock of Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya were exceptional for the hosts. Both batters scored 56 and 42 runs, respectively, bringing MI within inches of a win.

However, MI were unable to propel themselves towards a win, as they fell 12 runs short of the target. In the end, RCB registered a win by 12 runs.

Check the latest IPL 2025 standings after MI vs RCB clash

After the win for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the side maintained their place in third, whereas Mumbai Indians sit in 8th place still.

Orange cap leaderboard

Nicholas Pooran still maintains the top spot in the IPL orange cap standings. Suryakumar Yadav has moved into second place in the standings with 199 runs to his name, whereas Sai Sudharsan is in third place.

Purple cap leaderboard

Noor Ahmad and Hardik Pandya tied in the list of wicket takers, but Hardik will keep the purple cap due to his better stats. Mitchell Starc is in second place with nine wickets.