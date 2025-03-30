IPL 2025 points table after GT vs MI clash: Check standings, orange and purple cap standings after Match 9 Gujarat Titans are unbeaten against Mumbai Indians at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in the IPL. GT defeated MI in their second match of IPL 2025 to make big strides on the points table. Check the latest tally after the GT vs MI clash.

Gujarat Titans kept their unbeaten record against Mumbai Indians at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad intact after making light work of them in match 9 in IPL 2025 on Saturday, March 29. The Titans opened their account in IPL 2025 with a 36-run win after defending 196 with ease.

This was GT's first win of the season with Sai Sudharsan scoring a brilliant 63 from 41 balls to setup the score for them. On a pitch that looked two-paced, the bowlers did the job well with Prasidh Krishna starring with a Man of the Match-winning effort of 2/18 in his four overs.

IPL 2025 updated points table

The win saw GT make a giant stride in the IPL 2025 points table. From being ninth before this match, GT have shooted up to the third place with a win in two matches. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians suffered their second-straight loss and have slipped a place down to ninth, only ahead of Rajasthan Royals.

IPL 2025 updated points table:

Rank Team Matches Played Won Lost NR Tied NRR 1 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 2 2 0 0 0 +2.266 2 Lucknow Super Giants 2 1 1 0 0 +0.963 3 Gujarat Titans 2 1 1 0 0 +0.625 4 Punjab Kings 1 1 0 0 0 +0.550 5 Delhi Capitals 1 1 0 0 0 +0.371 6 Sunrisers Hyderabad 2 1 0 0 0 -0.128 7 Kolkata Knight Riders 2 1 1 0 0 -0.308 8 Chennai Super Kings 2 1 1 0 0 -1.013 9 Mumbai Indians 2 0 2 0 0 -1.163 10 Rajasthan Royals 2 0 2 0 0 -1.862

Orange cap leaderboard

Nicholas Pooran continues to lead the orange cap leaderboard for his strong knocks of 70 and 75 in LSG's first two matches. His teammate Mitchell Marsh is in second with 124 runs, while Travis Head is third with 114 runs.

Purple cap leaderboard

Noor Ahmad leads the purple cap leaderboard with seven wickets to his name in two matches. Shardul Thakur is second with six wickets, whole Josh Hazlewood is third with five scalps to his name.