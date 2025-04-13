IPL 2025 points table after DC vs MI and RR vs RCB clashes, updated orange and purple cap leaderboard Mumbai Indians registered their second win of the Indian Premier League 2025 as they defeated Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. MI have risen a few places following their win over DC. Here is the updated points table of IPL 2025.

Mumbai Indians ended Delhi Capitals' unbeaten streak in the Indian Premier League 2025 as they defeated the Capitals in a nail-biting clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in the second match of the Sunday double-header. MI registered a close 12-run win over DC as they snatched a victory from DC.

DC suffered three successive run-outs in the second last over to go down from 192/8 to 193 all-out. Ashutosh Sharma was out there as he carried DC's hopes of a famous run chase. However, the hopes were dashed away with those three dismissals.

Ashutosh was run out first, followed by the two run-outs of Kuldeep Yadav and Mohit Sharma as DC lost the game, which they could have won.

In the earlier match of the day, Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Rajasthan Royals as they made short work of RR in the 174-run chase.

Updated points table after Sunday's double header

Following the double-header, there are some changes in the IPL 2025 points table. DC, who were in first place in the points table, have gone down to the second spot after their loss to MI, who have jumped to seventh place from ninth in the updated standings.

Meanwhile, RCB, who were placed fifth, have gone to the third spot following their nine-wicket win over RR, who have now gone a place down to eighth place.

Rank Team Matches Played Won Lost NR Tied NRR 1 Gujarat Titans 6 4 2 0 0 +1.081 2 Delhi Capitals 5 4 1 0 0 +0.899 3 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 6 4 2 0 0 +0.672 4 Lucknow Super Giants 6 4 2 0 0 +0.162 5 Kolkata Knight Riders 6 3 3 0 0 +0.803 6 Punjab Kings 5 3 2 0 0 +0.065 7 Mumbai Indians 6 2 4 0 0 +0.104 8 Rajasthan Royals 6 2 4 0 0 -0.838 9 Sunrisers Hyderabad 6 2 4 0 0 -1.245 10 Chennai Super Kings 6 1 4 0 0 -1.554

Orange cap list

Meanwhile, Nicholas Pooran continues to hold the orange cap after his exploits in the early season. He has made 349 runs in six matches and is on top with Sai Sudharsan second with 329 runs.

Purple cap list

Chennai Super Kings' Noor Ahmad is on top of the purple cap leaderboard list. He has 12 wickets to his name with Shardul Thakur on second, having taken 11 scalps.