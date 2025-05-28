IPL 2025 Playoffs: Schedule, match timings, venues and streaming - all you need to know The top four spots were confirmed with Royal Challengers Bengaluru winning their final fixture against the Lucknow Super Giants and sealing a top-two spot. While the top-four was decided a week out from end of the league stage, the top four teams losing games made the last few days interesting.

Chandigarh:

70 games, a week's suspension, 48 scores of 200-plus, nine centuries, multiple breathtaking knocks and bowling spells later, we finally have our four teams for the playoffs in the 2025 edition of the IPL. It has been a long season, throwing up several unknown names who have become key stars for their respective franchises in just their first stint and obviously, with several players switching bases after long relationships (Jos Buttler, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan and Mohammed Siraj among others), them and the fans adjusting to the new teams and their colours.

It was a bit more friendly this time around with saliva being allowed to reapply on the ball and also with the changing weather conditions and the pitches being a little more spicy, the bowlers too had a say. Yes, big totals were put up, but scores like 111 were also defended. Now we have Punjab Kings topping the table, qualifying for the playoffs after 11 years under last year's IPL-winning captain Shreyas Iyer, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) too have broken their streak of making it just to the eliminator by qualifying in the top two.

Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians were the other two sides, who sort of faltered in the last few games, losing two out of their respective last three games. The Hardik Pandya derby will be the eliminator and Gujarat Titans will have themselves to blame for fluffing their chance of not finishing in the top two. Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, have their issues with the non-performing batters, and with the likes of Ryan Rickelton and Will Jacks leaving, they need Jonny Bairstow to hit the straps straight away.

For RCB and Punjab Kings, they have an opportunity to break away from the holy trinity (which also includes Delhi Capitals) and end their title drought. A win on Thursday will help them qualify for the final and be in touching distance of the trophy. Like MI, the Gujarat Titans will also miss a key player in Jos Buttler and even though Kusal Mendis has been form, how much he will be able to replicate what the former England captain was able to achieve will be key.

IPL 2025 Playoffs schedule

May 29 - Qualifier 1 - PBKS vs RCB - Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh

May 30 - Eliminator - GT vs MI - Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh

June 1 - Qualifier 2 - Loser of Q1 vs Winner of Eliminator - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

June 3 - Final - Winner of Q1 vs Winner of Q2 - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Match details

All the playoff matches, except the final, will begin at 7:30 PM IST, while the final will have an 8 PM IST start. The matches like the whole season, will be live on Star Sports Network and JioHotstar.