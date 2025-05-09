IPL 2025: Players relocated in batches from Dharamsala to Delhi with police escort, check full details The match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals was called off in the IPL 2025. After Pakistan's attack in Jammu, Punjab and Rajasthan, the BCCI officials suspended the IPL for a week. Here's how the players relocated from Dharamsala after the airspace was shut.

New Delhi:

The match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals at Dharamsala in IPL 2025 was called off due to a floodlight failure. However, Pakistan’s sudden attack on India remains the major reason behind the authority taking such a massive decision. Meanwhile, on the following day, BCCI officials confirmed that the IPL 2025 has been temporarily suspended for a week as tensions rose along the India-Pakistan border.

Meanwhile, the players who were stuck in Dharamsala were arranged a special train for their swift journey to Delhi. The players were reportedly escorted to the Jalandhar railway station in batches. Kangra's Superintendent of Police (SP) Shalini Agnihotri confirmed the development, stating that the players were moved amid tight security. Around 40-50 vehicles were arranged for all the players, staff, and broadcasting personnel to travel to the station.

“On Friday morning, the entire contingents of both teams, including players, coaching staff, and broadcast personnel, were moved in around 40 to 50 small vehicles from Dharamsala to Hoshiarpur, located at the Punjab border,” Shalini informed.

She also mentioned that the Punjab police took over the security arrangements from Hoshiarpur to Jalandhar. The SP also highlighted the evacuation process that took place at the HPCA Stadium following the decision to call off the match and heavy shelling in Jammu, Rajasthan and Punjab.

“The stadium was cleared within 20 minutes. Our first priority was the safety of everyone present. Both teams' players were immediately called back from the ground and shifted to their respective hotels under tight security,” she mentioned.

Even though the BCCI, in an official statement, confirmed that the cash-rich tournament was suspended only for a week, there’s no clarity on its future. Vice President Rajeev Shukla briefly highlighted that the next step hasn’t been decided, and the board will take a call when they have a better idea about the scenario.