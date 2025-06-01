IPL 2025, PBKS vs MI: Punjab Kings opt to field after winning the toss, Chahal returns for Qualifier 2 Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bowl first in the all-important second qualifier of the ongoing season of the IPL against the Mumbai Indians in Ahmedabad. Both teams made one change to their playing XI.

Ahmedabad :

Punjab Kings won the toss and elected to field first in the second qualifier against the Mumbai Indians at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, June 1. With the rain and overcast weather around, Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer didn't hesitate to field first as he reckoned that the pitch was under the covers for the last 24 hours and hence, the moisture might help the bowlers up front. Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya also wanted to bowl first, but took confidence from how they batted first in the eliminator to replicate the same.

Iyer mentioned that the team was in high spirits despite what transpired in the first qualifier against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Mullanpur. Kings topped the table and the playoffs system is in place for any of the top two teams having a bad day like Iyer and Co had and will be raring to go again, to make the final. Hardik Pandya, on the other hand, having played at the venue for Gujarat Titans in the past, reckoned that it has gone a bit flatter but still a good wicket for both batters and the bowlers.

"We also would have bowled first," Hardik said. Looks like a decent track, just need to bat well, assess the conditions early and I think we'll be okay. It (pitch) has gotten much flatter, the balls have stopped doing as much as it used to do. If you bowl well, fast bowlers tend to get some help. At the same point of time, if you bat well, you can score a lot of runs."

Both teams made one change each, with Yuzvendra Chahal finally coming into the XI for the Punjab Kings since May 18, after recovering from a finger injury. On the other hand, Richard Gleeson, who made his Mumbai Indians debut in the eliminator, suffered a hamstring niggle and failed to complete his final over in the innings and made way for compatriot Reece Topley, who will be playing his first game of the season.

Playing XIs

Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Josh Inglis(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Kyle Jamieson, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Impact Subs: Prabhsimran Singh, Praveen Dubey, Suryansh Shedge, Xavier Bartlet, Harpreet Brar

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Jonny Bairstow(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Raj Bawa, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Reece Topley

Impact Subs: Ashwani Kumar, Krishnan Shrijith, Raghu Sharma, Robin Minz, Bevon Jacobs