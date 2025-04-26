IPL 2025: PBKS-KKR left abegging as rain plays spoilsport in Kolkata The game 44 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 has been called off due to the bad weather at the venue. After the first innings, rain did not make play possible after the first over of the run chase.

New Delhi:

Game 44 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 saw Punjab Kings lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders. Both sides faced off at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on April 26. The clash saw Punjab Kings coming in to bat first, and the side managed to put in an excellent performance with the bat.

Openers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh scored 69 and 83 runs, respectively. Shreyas Iyer went unbeaten on a score of 25 runs, but the remaining batters failed to put in a good show. Glenn Maxwell departed on a score of seven runs, with Marco Jansen departing on a score of three.

Furthermore, Josh Inglis went unbeaten on a score of 11 runs as Punjab Kings posted a total of 201 runs in the first innings of the game. As for Kolkata Knight Riders, Vaibhav Arora was the highest wicket-taker with two wickets to his name. Varun Chakravarthy and Andre Russell took one wicket each as well.

Kolkata were quite pleased with their performance in the first innings, limiting the side to a considerable total considering the start that the visitors had in the first innings. As the defending champions came out to chase down the target, the openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Sunil Narine hoped for a good start.

However, after the very first over, where KKR posted seven runs, it was the weather that played spoilsport. Heavy rain ensued after the first over of the run chase, and due to the consistent bad weather, the game was eventually called off, and both sides were forced to share a point in the end.

The game saw Punjab Kings move into the top four, getting a point; the side moved into fourth place in the standings with 11 points to their name. On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders are still in seventh with seven points to their name.