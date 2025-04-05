IPL 2025: MS Dhoni’s parents attend clash against DC amid retirement rumours With Chennai Super Kings hosting Delhi Capitals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai in the ongoing IPL 2025, CSK stalwart MS Dhoni's parents were captured in the audience for the first time in Chennai.

Game 17 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 saw Chennai Super Kings lock horns with Delhi Capitals. Both sides face off at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 5, and the clash has been much anticipated by the fans due to the ongoing retirement rumours of Chennai Super Kings’ stalwart MS Dhoni.

With the clash against Delhi Capitals, it was interesting to note that MS Dhoni’s parents were captured in attendance for the first time. They were accompanied by their granddaughter Ziva as well. The clip of their appearance has gone heavily viral all over social media. Before the clash against Delhi Capitals, it was rumoured that MS Dhoni could lead Chennai Super Kings, as Ruturaj Gaikwad’s participation in the clash was uncertain.

It is worth noting that Chennai Super Kings have gotten off to a rocky start in the ongoing IPL 2025. The side have played three games in the tournament so far, and they have only managed to win one game.

They kicked off their campaign by taking on Mumbai Indians, where they registered a comfortable victory. However, after their first win, CSK were unable to put in good performances, losing clashes to Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals.

The side has been in subpar form as of late and had hoped to put in a good performance in their fourth game against Delhi Capitals. The clash saw DC coming in to bat first, and after Jake Fraser McGurk’s dismissal in the first innings, it was the knock of star batter KL Rahul which propelled DC to a good total.

KL Rahul scored 77 runs in 51 deliveries, with Abhishek Porel adding 33 runs, alongside Axar Patel and Sameer Rizvi playing good knocks as well. In the end, Delhi Capitals posted a total of 183 runs in the first innings.