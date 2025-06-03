IPL 2025 misses out on creating history despite more than 200 players featuring for 10 teams IPL 2025 saw 203 players feature in the ongoing tournament. It's the third-highest in the history of the tournament. Regardless, it has happened for the third time that over 200 players have featured in a single edition of the IPL.

A total of 203 players have featured in IPL 2025. It currently stands third in the list of most players featured in an IPL season. In 2024, 208 players played while 209 in 2023. After the addition of two new teams in the cash-rich league, there was a significant jump in the number of players, but 2025 couldn’t beat the previous two years, despite multiple players being ruled out due to injuries and international duty.

IPL 2008-2025 players by Season

Number of players year 209 IPL 2023 208 IPL 2024 203 IPL 2025 199 IPL 2011 198 IPL 2013 190 IPL 2012 190 IPL 2022 181 IPL 2010 168 IPL 2021 165 IPL 2009 163 IPL 2008 162 IPL 2019 161 IPL 2017 159 IPL 2016 152 IPL 2014 151 IPL 2020 149 IPL 2018 145 IPL 2015

RCB, PBKS battle it out in IPL 2025 final

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will play Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Both teams have the golden opportunity to win their maiden title in the competition as a blockbuster clash awaits. RCB have defeated Punjab in Qualifier 1 to progress to the final, while the Shreyas Iyer-led team beat Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 to make it to Ahmedabad.

Notably, there were doubts about whether RCB opener Phil Salt would be available for the mega final but the England international returned on the matchday morning after the birth of his child. His availability will boost RCB’s chances as the team will be confident of getting the job done, especially after a win over PBKS in Qualifier 1.

On the other hand, after losing the match against RCB, Shreyas mentioned, ‘lost the battle, not the war’. He outshone everyone in Qualifier 2 with a stunning performance. Now, it needs to be seen if his team manage to continue with the momentum or is it time for, ‘Ee Sala Cup Namde’.