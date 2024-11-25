Monday, November 25, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. IPL 2025 mega auction: List of players Mumbai Indians bought on Day 2; Deepak Chahar costs Rs 9.25 crore

IPL 2025 mega auction: List of players Mumbai Indians bought on Day 2; Deepak Chahar costs Rs 9.25 crore

List of players Mumbai Indians bought on Day 2: Mumbai Indians managed to sign their former fast bowler Trent Boult for a price of Rs 12.50 crore and three uncapped Indian players on Sunday. MI entered the auction on Monday with Rs 26.1 crore in their purse.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: November 25, 2024 16:55 IST
List of players Mumbai Indians bought
Image Source : BCCI/IPL List of players Mumbai Indians bought on Day 2 of IPL auction 2025

Mumbai Indians were off to a quiet start on Day 2 of the IPL mega auction 2025 in Jeddah on Monday. Mumbai made the headlines for signing the star Indian bowler Deepak Chahar for Rs 9.25 crore and Afghanistan's rising spinner Allah Ghazanfar for Rs 4.8 crore.

List of players MI signed on IPL mega auction 2025 Day 2 (Updating live)

Sr No Player Base Price Sold Price
1 Ryan Rickelton 1 crore 1 crore
2 Deepak Chahar 2 crore 9.25 crore
3 Allah Ghazanfar 75 lakh 4.8 crore

More to follow...

Related Stories
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: RCB, MI secure big players, Bhuvi most expensive on Day 2

IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: RCB, MI secure big players, Bhuvi most expensive on Day 2

List of all players sold on IPL mega auction 2025 Day 2: RCB sign Bhuvneshwar, MI bag Deepak Chahar

List of all players sold on IPL mega auction 2025 Day 2: RCB sign Bhuvneshwar, MI bag Deepak Chahar

IPL 2025 mega auction: List of players to go unsold on Day 2 of bidding war in Jeddah

IPL 2025 mega auction: List of players to go unsold on Day 2 of bidding war in Jeddah

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement