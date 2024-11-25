IPL 2025 mega auction: List of players Mumbai Indians bought on Day 2; Deepak Chahar costs Rs 9.25 crore

Mumbai Indians were off to a quiet start on Day 2 of the IPL mega auction 2025 in Jeddah on Monday. Mumbai made the headlines for signing the star Indian bowler Deepak Chahar for Rs 9.25 crore and Afghanistan's rising spinner Allah Ghazanfar for Rs 4.8 crore.
List of players MI signed on IPL mega auction 2025 Day 2 (Updating live)
|Sr No
|Player
|Base Price
|Sold Price
|1
|Ryan Rickelton
|1 crore
|1 crore
|2
|Deepak Chahar
|2 crore
|9.25 crore
|3
|Allah Ghazanfar
|75 lakh
|4.8 crore
More to follow...