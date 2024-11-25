IPL 2025 mega auction: List of players Mumbai Indians bought on Day 2; Deepak Chahar costs Rs 9.25 crore List of players Mumbai Indians bought on Day 2: Mumbai Indians managed to sign their former fast bowler Trent Boult for a price of Rs 12.50 crore and three uncapped Indian players on Sunday. MI entered the auction on Monday with Rs 26.1 crore in their purse.