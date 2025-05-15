Kusal Mendis to replace Jos Buttler in Gujarat Titans' squad for IPL 2025 playoffs Jos Buttler has returned for the final phase of the league stage of the 2025 edition of the IPL for the Gujarat Titans. However, with the England-West Indies ODI series set to kick off on May 29, Buttler, along with Will Jacks and Jacob Bethell are set to leave the tournament before the playoffs.

Ahmedabad :

Gujarat Titans (GT) have already covered for contingency, signing Kusal Mendis for the playoffs with the impending departure of Jos Buttler after the league stage of the 2025 edition of the IPL. With the final leg of the tournament spilling into June, the playoffs will clash with the England-West Indies white-ball series, which kicks off on May 29 at Edgbaston. England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) in a statement had said that they will assist the BCCI in getting the tournament up and running but will have to rework the NOCs, which were issued for the original dates of the IPL.

Jos Buttler, Jacob Bethell and Will Jacks have been picked in England's both ODI and T20I squads for the West Indies series and since all three of Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians are in contention to make it through the playoffs, all three teams will have to have a Plan B in place.

Buttler has been a vital cog in the Titans' wheels, scoring 500 runs, averaging 71 and striking at 163. Buttler has formed an outstanding top three with Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill and has been one of the key reasons why the Gujarat Titans are at the top of the table. One more win should be enough for the Titans to seal a place in the top three.

On the other hand, Mendis has been coming off a decent run in the PSL for the Quetta Gladiators. Mendis had three scores of 30-plus, however, the strike rates in those knocks were outstanding as there was a 14-ball 35*, a 14-ball 28 and a 22-ball 36 while playing at No 3/4, the role which he is expected to play for the Titans. This will be Mendis' first stint in the IPL, as confirmed by NewsWire and ESPNCricinfo after his maiden PSL run-through with the Gladiators.

Not just England players, South African players too are likely to return by May 26, the deadline for the original IPL dates.