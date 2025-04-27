IPL 2025: Kohli-Pandya complete fightback against Delhi Capitals, RCB register record-breaking win Royal Challengers Bengaluru registered a brilliant win at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, chasing down a target of 163 runs in game 46 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025. Virat Kohli and Krunal Pandya led the charge for RCb in the run chase.

Game 46 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 saw Delhi Capitals host Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Both sides faced off at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on April 27, and the clash saw RCB coming in into bowl first after winning the toss.

Coming in to bat, Delhi got off to a good start as openers Abhishek Porel and Faf du Plessis scored 28 and 22 runs, respectively. KL Rahul added 41 runs on the board in 39 deliveries, with Axar Patel adding 15 and Tristan Stubbs scoring 34 runs on the board.

In the end, Delhi Capitals posted a total of 162 runs in the first innings of the game. As for RCB, Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the highest wicket-taker with three wickets to his name. Josh Hazlewood took two wickets, with Yash Dayal and Krunal Pandya taking one wicket each as well.

Coming out to chase down the target, RCB got off to a horrid start as opener Jacob Bethell departed on a score of 12 runs in six deliveries. Furthermore, things went from bad to worse for the visitors when Devdutt Padikkal departed for a duck after playing two deliveries.

Rajat Patidar departed on a score of six runs, and where RCB looked set for a loss, the knocks of Virat Kohli and Krunal Pandya helped the visitors register a brilliant win. Staying on the crease from the start, Kohli went on to score 51* runs in 47 deliveries.

The knock of Krunal was commendable. The star all-rounder came in to bat at a crucial juncture of the game and went on to score 73* runs in 47 deliveries. The partnership between Kohli and Pandya helped RCB register an emphatic victory by six wickets. Where the game seemed lost, Kohli and Pandya helped Bengaluru out of the trenches as the visitors registered their 7th win of the season, and the win saw RCB become the side with the most wins against DC in Delhi.