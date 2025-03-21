IPL 2025: KKR vs RCB, Match 1 Match Prediction, Fantasy picks, Pitch Report, All you need to know Check out the match prediction, pitch report and fantasy picks of the match between KKR and RCB in the IPL 2025. The match will be played at the iconic Eden Gardens and ahead of that, both teams look extremely strong on paper.

Kolkata Knight Riders will host Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the opening game of the IPL 2025 at the iconic Eden Gardens. The defending champions have managed to retain or buy back nine of their starters from 2024, while RCB look like a fresh team with the likes of Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar and Yash Dayal retained from the previous season. They have dared to release Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell and Mohammed Siraj, which was a bold decision, to say the least.

The team management was smart in the auction and picked players that have a track record of being extremely effective in the shortest format. Phil Salt, who lit up the tournament for KKR in 2024 was signed for INR 11.50 crore, Krunal Pandya for INR 5.75 crore and Josh Hazlewood for INR 7.75 crore among many other key players. They look more like a settled unit and many legendary cricketers have placed their money on RCB this season to qualify for the playoffs.

KKR will once again depend heavily on the experienced duo of Andre Russell and Sunil Narine. For them to do well, the likes of Rinku Singh and Venkatesh Iyer need to have a stellar season. The latter was bought for INR 23.75 crore and there will be pressure on him to perform. Among bowlers, Varun Chakravarthy is in the form of his life. Harshit Rana will also play a key role for them in the cash-rich tournament.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Eden Gardens will assist the batters. A high-scoring encounter is expected and bowling first will be the ideal thing to do. Rain can play a part as well.

Fantasy team

Phil Salt, Sunil Narine, Virat Kohli (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Liam Livingstone, Krunal Pandya, Rajat Patidar, Varun Chakravarthy (vc), Harshit Rana

Match Prediction

Playing at home, KKR have the advantage. However, they are not clear favourites. The chasing team is likely to win the game.