IPL 2025: KKR vs LSG likely to be rescheduled due to security concerns The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants is likely to be rescheduled due to Ram Navami processions in West Bengal. CAB president Snehasish Ganguly has already communicated the same to BCCI.

The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Supergiants in the upcoming IPl 2025 is likely to be rescheduled following security concerns. The local police denied clearance due to Ram Navami festivities. The leader of the opposition, Suvendu Adhikary announced over 20,000 processions in the state and that is arguably one of the reasons behind the local police denying permission for the match, which can host approx 65,000 fans.

Cricket Association of Bengal president Snehasish Ganguly confirmed the situation, stating that the authorities have not given a go-ahead and the same has been communicated to BCCI chiefs. He also pointed out that a similar situation occurred in the last edition of the competition and the match had to reschedule in 2024 as well.

“They have categorically said they won't be able to provide adequate security. If there's no police protection, accommodating a 65,000-strong crowd becomes impossible. We have informed the BCCI, and there is still time to take a final call. Even last year, a scheduled IPL match on Ram Navami had to be rescheduled,” Snehasish was quoted as saying by PTI.

Notably, the match between KKR and LSG often hosts a large crowd. LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka is based in Kolkata and the last two times that they played at Eden Gardens, the team paid tribute to legendary football club Mohun Bagan, which Goenka co-owns. Meanwhile, the match between KKR and LSG is scheduled to take place on Sunday, April 6. It now needs to be seen if BCCI change the date or the venue of the match.

The defending champions, on the other hand, will begin their IPL campaign against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on March 22. LSG will play their opening game against Delhi Capitals on march 24.