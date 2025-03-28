IPL 2025: KKR vs LSG clash in Kolkata rescheduled from April 6 to 8 The upcoming clash between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants in the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 has been rescheduled from April 6 to April 8 after the Kolkata police made a request to the CAB.

In a major development, the upcoming clash between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants has been rescheduled. Game 19 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 was set to be played on April 6, but it will now be played on April 8 instead.

The decision was made after the Kolkata police made a request to the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) regarding the deployment of personnel across the city owing to festivities.

“The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announces the rescheduling of Match No. 19 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), originally scheduled for Sunday, April 6, 2025, at Eden Gardens, Kolkata,” the IPL said in a statement.

“The decision follows a request from Kolkata Police to the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) regarding the deployment of personnel across the city owing to festivities. The authorities have recommended that the game be moved to Tuesday, April 8, 2025, at 3:30 PM, and the request has been accommodated accordingly. The rest of the schedule remains unchanged,” the statement read.

It is interesting to note that both KKR and LSG have played two games in the tournament so far. Kolkata Knight Riders locked horns against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the season opener of the tournament, and went on to face Rajasthan Royals in their second game of the season. Facing a defeat against RCB, KKR followed it up with a dominant victory against Royals. On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants lost their first game of the season against Delhi Capital in a thrilling encounter.

However, after the first loss, the side pulled it back and put in an exceptional performance, defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad in their home and putting on points on the table. With two matches played each, both sides will hope for a good performance in the upcoming matches.