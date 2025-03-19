IPL 2025: Jayawardene confirms Bumrah to miss first few matches for MI, provides update on pacer's fitness Jasprit Bumrah will be unavailable for the Mumbai Indians at the start of the new edition of the IPL and the head coach admitted that it will be a challenge. Bumrah hasn't played any competitive cricket after injuring his back during the Sydney Test against Australia in the first week of January.

It will be wait and watch for Mumbai Indians, captain Hardik Pandya and coach Mahela Jayawardene as far as the availability of one of the best in the world, Jasprit Bumrah, is concerned for the 18th edition of the IPL. Bumrah due to a stress injury to his back, hasn't played any competitive cricket since the Sydney Test against Australia at the start of January and continues to recover and rehab. Bumrah will miss the first few matches and head coach Jayawardene admitted that it will be a challenge replacing him in the side.

"Jasprit is at the moment with NCA. He has just started his progress," Jayawardene said at MI's pre-tournament press conference in Mumbai on Wednesday, March 19. "We have to wait and see what their [BCCI medical team] feedback is on him. At the moment, everything is going well. But obviously, it is on a day-to-day basis.

"He is in good spirits. Not having him is a challenge. He is one of the best bowlers in the world and he has been a fantastic pro for us for many years," Jayawardene added while mentioning that it might be a great opportunity for a youngster to make his mark in Bumrah's absence.

"We'll have to wait or find an opportunity for someone else to step up. That's how I see it. It gives us an element of trying a few things and see how things work. The early part of the season allows us to do that."

Mumbai Indians lacked support bowlers for Bumrah last season and hence, have added the likes of Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma, Reece Topley Mujeeb ur Rahman and Mitchell Santner to the fold. However, Mumbai Indians lack quality Indian pace bowling options apart from Chahar and with no Hardik Pandya for the first match against the Chennai Super Kings, it will be a struggle and that is an area where the five-time champions will need to mine their resources.

Mumbai Indians do have the likes of Ashwani Kumar, Satyanarayan Raju and Arjun Tendulkar in the ranks, but all are uncapped and inexperienced at the IPL level.