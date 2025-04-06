IPL 2025: Jasprit Bumrah available for selection ahead of MI vs RCB clash In a significant boost for Mumbai Indians, the side's ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been deemed clear for selection as the struggling five-time champions are all set to lock horns with Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their upcoming IPL 2025 clash.

In a major development for Mumbai Indians, the franchise’s ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been cleared for selection as the five-time champions are gearing up to take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025.

Both sides will face off at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 6, and Mumbai, after being subjected to consecutive losses, will hope that Bumrah’s presence in their lineup will significantly boost their squad and morale in the upcoming game.

Bumrah’s availability was confirmed by Mumbai Indians’ head coach Mahela Jayawardene. The former Sri Lanka cricketer revealed that Bumrah is training and will be available for the clash against RCB.

"He's available, he's training today, and should be available [for the RCB game]. He arrived last night, he had his sessions with NCA [National Cricket Academy, now Centre of Excellence] to finalise that, he's been handed over to our physios. He's bowling today, so all good,” Jayawardene was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

It is interesting to note that Bumrah got the clearance and joined the MI squad on Saturday, April 5. With his side having lost their last three matches on the trot, Bumrah’s inclusion in the XI could prove to be a big boost for them in the upcoming clash.

"Boom's coming back from a pretty decent layoff, so we need to give him that space. Not expect too much. Knowing Jasprit he will be up for it. We're very happy to have him in the camp, the experience he brings, that extra voice out there in the middle, chatting with Boulty [Trent Boult], chatting with Deepak [Chahar] or any other younger bowler, giving that advice is also very valuable for us. That's what we're looking forward to from him,” Jayawardene added.

It is interesting to note that Siraj has not played competitive cricket since the Sydney Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, and with a long hiatus, he will hope to get back to top form for MI as they gear up to take on RCB.