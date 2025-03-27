IPL 2025: India's former batting coach advises Rishabh Pant to open for LSG Rishabh Pant had a poor outing in his debut for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) as captain against his former side Delhi Capitals. Having been dismissed for a six-ball duck coming in at No 4, it might not be a bad idea to utilise Pant's attacking skills at the top of the order.

Rishabh Pant had a forgettable outing on his Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) debut in the IPL against his former side Delhi Capitals with the bat and in the field tactically as well. The lack of bowling options didn't help LSG's cause either as Pant had to rejig his plans later in the innings with Ashutosh Sharma and Vipraj Nigam going great guns for the Capitals. Lucknow lost the game in the final over but they definitely missed a strike bowler.

Pant himself got out for a six-ball duck after walking in at No 4. Lucknow opened with Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram at the top but former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar reckoned that having Pant at the top might help the skipper himself and consequently the team.

“I always believed that in the white-ball format, the best position for him is at the top. Let him open the innings. Drop Markram and get Shamar Joseph. The middle-order is unchanged as far as overseas batters are concerned,” Bangar told Star Sports ahead of LSG's second encounter in the IPL against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Bangar mentioned that playing in the powerplay might free up Pant and he could use his Test-match batting skills with the field up.

"Rishabh, as a batter, in the longer format has shown he is a far better player against quality pace too. He has a reputation of hitting against spin. He has done well against pace. So utilise him at the top of the order,” Bangar added. Moving up Pant while having someone like Joseph with the ball, with hopefully Avesh Khan back in the mix will also give LSG's line-up a better balance and some experience in the bowling department as well. Lucknow have an option of having Himmat Singh, Abdul Samad or Aaryan Juyal as local batting replacement for Aiden Markram with David Miller and Ayush Badoni to follow.

Given how Sunrisers played in their first game at this venue, the Super Giants will be wary of what the Orange Army can do in their own backyard. Hence, having quality options in the bowling department will be key for the Super Giants.