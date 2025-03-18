IPL 2025: Hardik Pandya's chapter of redemption as Mumbai Indians look to find their syllabus back From being habitual playoff entrants to now group-stage crashers, Mumbai Indians will look to find their lost syllabus in IPL 2025 under Hardik Pandya. Hardik is also in his second chapter as MI captain as he eyes redemption to take his team into the glorious days that have now been lost.

Watching an Indian captain getting booed in the IPL is never a pleasing sight. But Hardik Pandya saw it all when he took over from Rohit Sharma last season.

Hardik made a move to MI last year after his successful stint at Gujarat Titans and was then named the captain, replacing Rohit Sharma, who had led MI to five IPL titles. The captaincy move didn't go well with the fans as he faced the brunt of the crowd for whom he and his team were playing. There were reports of not everything being good in the Mumbai Indians' dressing room. The result was laid bare for everyone to see last season - a last-placed finish for a team that was strong on paper.

But the last season seems a pretty long time now as a lot has changed under the sun. Hardik now heads into IPL 2025 as a figure who played a key role in India winning the T20 World Cup 2024 final, alongside his all-round performances in the Champions Trophy 2025 win too.

The scenes of Hardik having the T20 World Cup trophy in his hand after landing home on the victory day parade left a good impression. His swaggy pictures with the ICC trophies also did.

Hardik will enter the IPL with those happy memories but also with the wounds of a last-place finish in the previous season. This will be a chapter of redemption for Hardik.

Mumbai's name was synonymous with IPL playoffs, finals and titles in the last decade. Since 2010, MI made it to the playoffs nine out of 11 times. They reached the final six out of nine times and came back with the title with five out of those six attempts in the final. These stats speak volumes of their dominance. However, a lot of water has passed under the bridge since then.

MI made it to the playoffs once in the last four seasons since 2021 with three group-stage exits. They finished dead bottom on 10th in two of those three early exits. One of them came under Hardik last time. It's time for MI to find back their winning syllabus in Hardik's new chapter.

And they have the power to do so. MI have bolstered their arsenal with the addition of pacers Trent Boult and Deepak Chahar. They have Mitchell Santner and Mujeeb Ur Rahman at their disposal in the spin department, which lacked big last time.

MI are likely to be without their talismanic bowler Jasprit Bumrah in the initial few games due to his back issue in the Border-Gavaskar series.

His absence is always a big void to fill for MI or India, however, the five-time champions will bank on Chahar and Boult to hold the fort till the maestro arrives.

MI's combination looks settled at the moment with the likes of Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik, Tilak Varma, Bumrah, Santner, Boult and Chahar forming the core. There might be a couple of choices to be made, but MI look pretty strong on paper.

It would be then on their skipper Hardik on how to lead the team of superstars in his second season as their skipper. And with the ICC crowns under his belt, he would eye redemption as MI look to find their winning syllabus back.