IPL 2025: Hardik Pandya achieves major T20 milestone with spell against RCB Star Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya scripted history, taking his 200th wicket in T20 cricket, as he took the wickets of Virat Kohli and Liam Livingstone in MI's clash against RCB. MI conceded 221 runs in the first innings.

Game 20 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 saw Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on each other. Both sides locked horns at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 6, and the clash saw Royal Challengers Bengaluru coming in to bat first.

Where Phil Salt departed in the very first over of the game, it was the knocks of Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar which propelled RCB to a high-scoring total. However, amongst the high-scoring batters, it was MI skipper Hardik Pandya who captured the limelight with the ball.

The star player took two wickets in the first innings, and in doing so, he completed 200 wickets in T20 cricket. He took the wickets of Virat Kohli and Liam Livingstone to achieve the feat. Furthermore, Pandya became the first Indian cricketer to score 5000+ runs and 200 wickets in T20 cricket and the 12th player overall.

Speaking of the game between MI and RCB, the clash saw Phil Salt depart on a score of four runs as Trent Boult struck early. However, after the first wicket, it was Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal who stabilised the innings for RCB.

Kohli amassed 67 runs in 42 deliveries, whereas Padikkal scored 37 runs in 22 deliveries. Furthermore, Rajat Patidar put in an excellent performance with the bat as well, scoring 64 runs in 32 balls. Additionally, Jitesh Sharma’s late push of 40* runs saw RCB post a total of 221 runs in the first innings of the game.

As for Mumbai Indians, Trent Boult and Hardik Pandya were the highest wicket takers with two wickets to their names. Vignesh Puthur took one wicket as well. With a high total of 221 runs on the board, MI will hope to put their past horrors behind and hopefully chase the target and register their second win of the season.