IPL 2025: Gujarat Titans reclaim top spot in standings, defeat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 38 runs

Game 51 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 saw Gujarat Titans taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad. Both sides faced off at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 2. The clash began with Gujarat coming in to bat first after losing the toss.

Gujarat opened their innings with Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan coming out to bat. Both batters put in an excellent performance, scoring 48 and 76 runs, respectively. Furthermore, Jos Buttler came out to bat and made an instant impact, amassing 64 runs in 37 deliveries.

Washington Sundar added 21 runs on the board as Gujarat Titans posted a total of 224 runs in the first innings of the game. As for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Jaydev Unadkat was the highest wicket-taker with three wickets to his name. Pat Cummins and Zeeshan Ansari took one wicket each as well.

Aiming to chase down the target, Sunrisers Hyderabad came out to bat with Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma coming out to bat. Where both batters hoped for a good performance, Head had to depart early, which put a severe dent in SRH’s plans.

The star opener departed on a score of 20 runs in 16 deliveries. However, Abhishek Sharma stabilised the innings for SRH, scoring 74 runs in 41 deliveries. Furthermore, Heinrich Klaasen amassed 23 runs in 18 deliveries as well.

However, none of the other batters failed to make an impact on the game. Gujarat Titans put forth an excellent performance with the ball and limited SRH below the target on a score of 186, winning the game by 38 runs.

Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj were the highest wicket takers for GT in the second innings with two wickets each to their names. Ishant Sharma and Gerald Coetzee took one wicket each as well. After the win, GT moved into second place in the standings, just behind Mumbai Indians. On the other hand, the qualification scenario for Sunrisers Hyderabad has gotten even tougher.