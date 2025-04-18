IPL 2025: Gujarat Titans announce replacement of injured Glenn Phillips in squad Glenn Phillips didn't play a single match for the Gujarat Titans in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). But he got injured while fielding as a substitute and returned home last week. The Titans have done well this season so far, winning four out of six matches.

New Delhi:

Gujarat Titans have picked Sri Lanka all-rounder Dasun Shanaka as a replacement for injured Glenn Phillips in their squad for the rest of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season. This is Shanaka's second stint with the Titans, having been featured earlier for them in the 2023 season when they finished as the runners-up.

As for Phillips, he didn't play a single match for the IPL 2022 champions this season but picked up a groin injury while fielding in the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Soon, he returned home and was ruled out of the tournament. Meanwhile, Shanaka has played three matches so far in his short IPL career and scored 26 runs. He has joined the Titans for his base price of Rs 75 lakh.

The Titans are also without Kagiso Rabada, who returned home on April 3 for 'a important personal matter'. He is yet to rejoin the squa,d and there is no clarity on when the fast bowler from South Africa will return. However, the franchise hasn't sought a replacement yet.

As far as their performance is concerned, Shubman Gill and his men have done well so far in IPL 2025. They have won four out of six matches and are sitting pretty at the second place in the points table. They are scheduled to face the table-toppers Delhi Capitals next on Saturday in an afternoon game at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

GT Updated Squad for IPL 2025: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Mahipal Lomror, Nishant Sindhu, Anuj Rawat, Jayant Yadav, Kulwant Khejroliya, Ishant Sharma, Gerald Coetzee, Karim Janat, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar, Kumar Kushagra, Kagiso Rabada, Dasun Shanaka