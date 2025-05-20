IPL 2025 final to be played in Ahmedabad after change in venues, playoffs in Mullanpur The IPL 2025 was briefly suspended following the India-Pakistan tensions. The tournament resumed with venues trimmed to six, however, the grounds for the playoffs were not announced by BCCI. Now as per reports, the final will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The Indian Premier League 2025 final will reportedly take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad after the change in venues for the playoffs. As per a report by ESPNCricinfo, the final will take place at the Ahmedabad-based venue, while the playoffs could take place in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh.

"After 70 action-packed league-stage matches filled with energy, drama, thrill, and entertainment; the spotlight will shift to the New PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh as it gears up to host the much-awaited Qualifier 1 - featuring the top-two ranked sides on Thursday, May 29 followed by an engrossing Eliminator clash on Friday, 30 May," the IPL said in a statement.

"The excitement will elevate further as Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium, the world’s largest cricket stadium in the world will host an electrifying Qualifier 2 and the grand Final. The Qualifier 2, to be played between the loser of Qualifier 1 and the winner of the Eliminator, will take place on Sunday, June 1. The highly-anticipated summit clash, which will crown the winner of the 18th Season of TATA IPL, is set to be played on Tuesday, June 3," the statement added.

The two venues were considered keeping in mind the weather conditions as the rainy season grips the country. The final will be played on June 3. Notably, as per the report, the Narendra Modi Stadium could also host Qualifier 2 on June 1. The other two matches - Qualifier 1 and Eliminator - can be played in Mullanpur on May 29 and 30 respectively. The Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad and the Eden Gardens in Kolkata were originally set to host the playoff matches. However, after the resumption following a brief suspension due to the India-Pakistan tensions, the playoff venues have been changed.

The IPL 2025 resumed on May 17 after a brief suspension due to the India-Pakistan tensions. The first match on resumption between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders was washed out due to rain.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is pleased to announce the resumption of the TATA IPL 2025. After extensive consultations with government and security agencies, and with all the key stakeholders, the Board has decided to proceed with the remainder of the season. A total of 17 matches will be played across 6 venues, starting May 17, 2025, and culminating in the final on June 3, 2025. The revised schedule includes two double-headers, which will be played on two Sundays," IPL had said in a statement.

The Playoffs were scheduled as follows:

Qualifier 1 – May 29

Eliminator – May 30

Qualifier 2 – June 1

Final – June 3