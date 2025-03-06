IPL 2025: Brydon Carse ruled out, SRH announce Wiaan Mulder as replacement England fast bowler Brydon Carse has been ruled out after sustaining an injury during the ICC Champions Trophy. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have picked South Africa all-rounder Wiaan Mulder as his replacement for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

England fast bowler Brydon Carse has been ruled out of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to a toe injury. He was picked by Sunrisers Hyderabad in the mega-auction for his base price of Rs 1 crore. Interestingly, Carse was troubled by his toe during the ODI series against India and missed the last two matches as well. He featured in England's Champions Trophy opener against Australia in Lahore, but his discomfort was visible on the field.

He didn't train in the lead up to England's match against Afghanistan before eventually getting ruled out of the showpiece event. It is understood that Carse's toe injury only got worse after he played the Australia clash and it has also ruled him out of the IPL now.

Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad have picked South Africa all-rounder Wiaan Mulder as his replacement for the upcoming edition of the cash-rich league. Mulder has been selected at his base price of Rs 75 lakh by the franchise and will soon join the squad. This is his foray into the IPL and will be keen on making an impact in his debut season.

Mulder has played 11 T20Is for South Africa to go with a total of 128 matches in the shortest format. He has scored 2172 runs at an average of 27.15 and a strike rate of 132.92, with 12 centuries to his name. He recently played for Durban Super Giants in the third edition of SA20 and has amassed 603 runs so far in his career at a strike rate of 136.11. The 27-year-old has also picked 22 wickets so far in the format.

SRH updated squad for IPL 2025: Pat Cummins, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head, Mohammad Shami, Harshal Patel, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Chahar, Adam Zampa, Atharva Taide, Abhinav Manohar, Simarjeet Singh, Zeeshan Ansari, Jaydev Unadkat, Kamindu Mendis, Aniket Verma, Eshan Malinga, Sachin Baby, Wiaan Mulder