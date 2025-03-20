IPL 2025: BCCI lifts saliva ban ahead of new season With the 10 IPL captains meeting ahead of the new season of the tournament, the BCCI took centre stage and announced the decision of lifting the ban on the usage of saliva, becoming the first major cricketing event to lift the ban since the pandemic.

In a major development ahead of the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025, the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) took centre stage and made the major announcement and lifted the ban which restricted players from applying saliva on the ball.

The discussion on the same had been on the agenda of the IPL captains meeting ahead of the start of the new season. In the meeting, the 10 skippers were informed about the regulations and broadcast media commitments ahead of the start of the new season.

It is interesting to note that since the Covid-19 pandemic, the ICC announced a ban on the usage of saliva on the ball. The decision hampered the pacers’ ability to reverse swing the ball, and the same rule was enforced in the IPL and across various T20 tournaments worldwide as well.

As per reports, the saliva ban has been lifted ahead of the new IPL season, and through this, the tournament has become the first major cricketing event to reintroduce the use of saliva since the pandemic.

