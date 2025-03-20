IPL 2025: BCCI lifts ban on captains for slow over rate With the start of the upcoming IPL 2025, the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) took centre stage and made the decision to not ban the captains for the slow over rate offence from the upcoming season.

The captains meet ahead of the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 finally concluding. The 10 skippers met ahead of the new season, which saw the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) establish the various new rules in play and inform the skipper about the same as well.

Ahead of the start of the IPL 2025, the BCCI made some major announcements as well. The board announced the lifting of the ban on the usage of saliva on the ball. Furthermore, they went on to make a change concerning overrate offences and the captain having to pay the price for that.

The board announced that the captains will not be facing this matter as well. However, they will be penalised with demerit points for slow over rates. "The captain will be penalised with demerit points but will not face a match ban for the slow over-rate; the Level 1 offence will be charged 25 to 75 per cent match fees with demerit points, which will be calculated for the next three years,” a source in the know was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

"For every 4 demerit points accumulated, the match referee can impose a penalty, either in the form of a 100 per cent fine or additional demerit points. These demerit points could potentially lead to a match ban in the future," the source added.

It is interesting to note that several captains have received match bans for slow over rates in the IPL. Rishabh Pant missed one of Delhi Capitals’ clashes against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, whereas Hardik Pandya will be missing Mumbai Indians’ first game of the IPL 2025 against Chennai Super Kings. Furthermore, the BCCI had a discussion over the impact player rule as well. With many experts coming forth and criticising the rule, the board decided to continue with the rule until 2027.