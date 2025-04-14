IPL 2025: Axar Patel fined for maintaining slow over-rate against Mumbai Indians Axar Patel incurred his first loss of the season as captain for the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025 after Mumbai Indians hung in there and spinners led the way with the ball for the visitors on Sunday. Delhi Capitals were cruising at 119/1 at one point before it all came downhill.

Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel has been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate during his side's fifth encounter of the season against the Mumbai Indians on Sunday, April 13. Patel was fined Rs 12 Lakh for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct for over-rate offences with Mumbai Indians' batting innings going just a bit over time in the first half.

“As this was his (Patel’s) team’s first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Patel was fined INR 12 lakhs," the IPL statement read. Patel admitted to the offence with the officials decision final and binding.

Patel joined the long list of captains incurring slow over-rate fines including Mumbai Indians' Hardik Pandya, Lucknow Super Giants' Rishabh Pant, Rajasthan Royals' Riyan Parag and Sanju Samson and RCB's Rajat Patidar.

It was a disappointing day for Axar and the Capitals as his wicketless run in IPL 2025 continued while his side suffered its first defeat of the season with Mumbai Indians hanging in there right until the end. In their first home game at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, the Delhi Capitals were cruising at one point in a 206-run chase at 119/1 in 10.1 overs but just fell apart after the 119-run partnership between Abishek Porel and Karun Nair came to an end.

Porel supported Karun, who was smashing it to all parts on his IPL comeback, wonderfully well as the Capitals were on course for their fifth win until they weren't. The Capitals lost 9/74 undergoing a middle-order collapse as Karn Sharma, who too was playing his first game of the season, utilise the dryness of the second new ball to his advantage and spun MI to a victory alongside Mitchell Santner, who also bagged a couple of wickets, going with a bullet throw to hammer the final nail in the coffin.