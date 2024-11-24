IPL 2025 auction: Yuzvendra Chahal goes to Punjab Kings, bags a massive INR 18 crore paycheque

Follow us on Image Source : AP Yuzvendra Chahal will be playing for the Punjab Kings in IPL 2025

Punjab Kings (PBKS) prevailed ultimately in the fierce bidding war for the veteran Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal paying him INR 18 crore in his most expensive deal in the IPL history. Gujarat Titans began the bidding before the likes of Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad joined and left. Punjab Kings earlier bid a whopping amount of INR 26.75 crore for Shreyas Iyer, who is likely to be their captain and RTM'ed star pacer Arshdeep Singh.

Yuzvendra Chahal sold to Punjab Kings

Chahal was key to Rajasthan Royals' success in the previous three-year cycle. With 66 wickets in just 46 matches, Chahal single-handedly turned a few games in the Royals' favour, the one in particular was the 2022 clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders, where he picked his only IPL hat-trick.

Chahal is a T20 World Cup winner, however, hasn't played even a single match in the tournament despite being part of the Indian team in a couple of editions. The chances of his comeback are negligible but no one can ignore a terrific IPL season and Chahal will hope that he does find a new family at the __ and continues his excellent run in the tournament.