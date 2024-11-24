Sunday, November 24, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. IPL 2025 auction: Yuzvendra Chahal goes to Punjab Kings, bags a massive INR 18 crore paycheque

IPL 2025 auction: Yuzvendra Chahal goes to Punjab Kings, bags a massive INR 18 crore paycheque

Gujarat Titans began the bid for the senior Indian leg-spinner before the likes of Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants joined the bid. However, it was the Punjab Kings who prevailed in the end with a massive bid of INR 18 crore.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Updated on: November 24, 2024 17:20 IST
Yuzvendra Chahal will be playing for the Punjab Kings in
Image Source : AP Yuzvendra Chahal will be playing for the Punjab Kings in IPL 2025

Punjab Kings (PBKS) prevailed ultimately in the fierce bidding war for the veteran Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal paying him INR 18 crore in his most expensive deal in the IPL history. Gujarat Titans began the bidding before the likes of Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad joined and left. Punjab Kings earlier bid a whopping amount of INR 26.75 crore for Shreyas Iyer, who is likely to be their captain and RTM'ed star pacer Arshdeep Singh.

India Tv - Yuzvendra Chahal sold to Punjab Kings

Image Source : INDIA TV/IPLYuzvendra Chahal sold to Punjab Kings

Chahal was key to Rajasthan Royals' success in the previous three-year cycle. With 66 wickets in just 46 matches, Chahal single-handedly turned a few games in the Royals' favour, the one in particular was the 2022 clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders, where he picked his only IPL hat-trick.

Chahal is a T20 World Cup winner, however, hasn't played even a single match in the tournament despite being part of the Indian team in a couple of editions. The chances of his comeback are negligible but no one can ignore a terrific IPL season and Chahal will hope that he does find a new family at the __ and continues his excellent run in the tournament.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement
X