IPL 2025: Ambati Rayudu analyses Chennai Super Kings' loss to Rajasthan Royals Former India and Chennai Super Kings batter Ambati Rayudu took centre stage and talked about CSK's loss against Rajasthan Royals in the ongoing IPL 2025. Through Archer, Hasaranga, and Rana, Royals defeated CSK by six runs.

Rajasthan Royals registered an emphatic win against Chennai Super Kings in the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025. Both sides locked horns in game 11 of the tournament at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati, on March 30, and through excellent performances by Nitish Rana, Wanindu Hasaranga, and Jofra Archer, Royals managed to register a six-run victory.

After the game, former India and Chennai Super Kings batter Ambati Rayudu took centre stage and reflected on CSK’s loss against the inaugural champions. Rayudu opined that Chennai, despite being a good fielding unit, are yet to get off the mark and put in a good performance.

"Chennai Super Kings have never been known for their fielding — maybe in their earlier years — but what they've done in their first two matches this season has been quite poor. Dropping easy chances and struggling in the outfield — these are areas they need to address quickly. Some of CSK's mistakes were quite painful to watch," Rayudu said on JioHotstar.

Furthermore, Rayudu talked about the mind-boggling catch that Riyan Parag took to dismiss Shivam Dube. The former batter opined that the catch was the moment where the game turned in Royals’ favour, as Dube had looked dangerous.

"Rajasthan Royals were really up for it, and this shows that fielding is not just about having a young side—it's about anticipation and awareness. Riyan Parag's catch, when Shivam Dube was going strong, was a real game-changer," he reckoned.

"When you're playing a close game, these one-percenters really matter. We saw quite a few incredible catches in this match—it's rare to see that! On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings didn't field well at all, except for maybe one or two stops in the infield," he added.

It is interesting to note that the loss against Royals was Chennai Super Kings’ second consecutive loss in the IPL 2025. Having played three games, the side has only registered one win and will hope to improve in the upcoming matches.