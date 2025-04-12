IPL 2025: 3 players who can replace Glenn Phillips for Gujarat Titans Gujarat Titans will have to look for a replacement with their overseas roster getting slimmer and slimmer by the day. There is still uncertainty over Kagiso Rabada's availability and Phillips getting ruled out for the rest of the tournament piles up their issues.

Gujarat Titans' overseas roster is getting thinner by the day with Glenn Phillips getting ruled out of the rest of the 2025 edition of the IPL. Phillips was yet to feature for the Titans in the line-up but suffered a groin injury while fielding as a substitute against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the previous game and will take no part in the remainder of the tournament. With lingering uncertainty over Kagiso Rabada's availability, the Titans will have to look for a replacement rather quickly as there is no update regarding Gerald Coetzee's fitness as well.

While the Titans have enough and more options in the pace bowling department, however, with Phillips leaving the camp, the 2022 champions will want an extra option in the batting department and here's how they can replace him in the squad:

1. Dewald Brevis

It took Dewald Brevis a couple of seasons to fully bloom into the player he showed he could be, but he truly arrived as a middle-order batter and a finisher for the MI Cape Town this season in the SA20. Brevis had the best strike rate in the tournament at 184 while scoring 291 runs at an average of 48.50. With Sherfane Rutherford struggling on pitches that hold up just a bit and the Titans lacking depth, a middle-order batter in form with the ability to finish games might not be a bad option for Shubman Gill and Co.

2. Roston Chase

Gujarat Titans probably have one of the best spin bowling combinations in IPL 2025 alongside the Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings. However, the Titans might not mind an overseas spinning all-rounder, who can be a floater and bats right-handed. Roston Chase has done well for the West Indies and in the CPL for the Saint Lucia Kings in similar conditions to the sub-continent and can be a good No 4 option on pitches that stick a bit and can bowl a few good overs with the ball as well.

3. Gulbadin Naib

The third option for the Titans could be adding a pace-bowling all-rounder and who better than Gulbadin Naib, who is well-versed with the Indian conditions? Naib and Dasun Shanaka were the stars of the Capitals' universe's first trophy in the ILT20 for Dubai. Naib bats at the 5/6 position, who can do the holding job as well as the finishing one. Naib can also chip in with a couple of overs each the recent form might help in being one of the contenders being picked.