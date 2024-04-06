Saturday, April 06, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Virat Kohli breaks Shikhar Dhawan's major IPL record after his fifty against Rajasthan Royals

Virat Kohli breaks Shikhar Dhawan's major IPL record after his fifty against Rajasthan Royals

Virat Kohli entered the record book after scoring his first IPL fifty at Sawai Mansingh Stadium during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's game against Rajasthan Royals on Saturday. Kohli is leading the run-scoring chart in the IPL 2024 with two fifties and one century in five innings.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: April 06, 2024 21:53 IST
Virat Kohli
Image Source : AP Virat Kohli against Rajasthan Royals in the IPL game on April 6, 2024

Virat Kohli ended his wait for the maiden IPL fifty at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Saturday. Royal Challengers Bengaluru stalwart smashed an unbeaten century in the ongoing game against Rajasthan Royals to break Shikhar Dhawan's major IPL record.

The 35-year-old batter registered his fifty in 39 balls and then broke Dhawan's record after reaching 62*. Kohli replaced Dhawan as the all-time leading run-getter against Rajasthan Royals and the first player to reach the 700-run mark.

After scoring his first IPL hundred against Rajasthan Royals, Kohli now boasts 731 runs in 29 innings at a strike rate of 156.94 with the help of one century and four fifties. Kohli also became the first player to register the first century in IPL 2024 and hold the Orange Cap with 316 runs in five innings.

Most IPL runs against Rajasthan Royals

  1. Virat Kohli - 731* runs in 29 innings
  2. Shikhar Dhawan - 679 runs in 24 innings
  3. AB de Villiers - 652 runs in 20 innings
  4. KL Rahul - 637 runs in 15 innings
  5. Suresh Raina - 630 runs in 23 innings

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli and captain Faf du Plessis added 125 runs for the first wicket to help RCB post 183/3 against Rajasthan Royals. This was the record fifth 100+ stand for Kohli and du Plessis who now hold the record for most 100-plus partnership record for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. 

Related Stories
MI vs DC pitch report, IPL 2024: How will surface at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai play?

MI vs DC pitch report, IPL 2024: How will surface at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai play?

RR vs RCB IPL 2024 Live Score: Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler keep Rajasthan Royals alive in tough chase

RR vs RCB IPL 2024 Live Score: Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler keep Rajasthan Royals alive in tough chase

RCB call in debutant Saurav Chauhan for clash against RR, Sandeep Sharma still out for Royals

RCB call in debutant Saurav Chauhan for clash against RR, Sandeep Sharma still out for Royals

Most 100+ partnerships in IPL history

  1. 6 - David Warner & Shikhar Dhawan
  2. 5 - David Warner & Jonny Bairstow
  3. 5* - Virat Kohli & Faf du Plessis (Today)
  4. 4 - Mayank Agarwal & KL Rahul
  5. 4 - Ruturaj Gaikwad & Devon Conway
  6. 4 - Virat Kohli & Chris Gayle

More to follow...

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement