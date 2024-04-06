Virat Kohli breaks Shikhar Dhawan's major IPL record after his fifty against Rajasthan Royals

Follow us on Image Source : AP Virat Kohli against Rajasthan Royals in the IPL game on April 6, 2024

Virat Kohli ended his wait for the maiden IPL fifty at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Saturday. Royal Challengers Bengaluru stalwart smashed an unbeaten century in the ongoing game against Rajasthan Royals to break Shikhar Dhawan's major IPL record.

The 35-year-old batter registered his fifty in 39 balls and then broke Dhawan's record after reaching 62*. Kohli replaced Dhawan as the all-time leading run-getter against Rajasthan Royals and the first player to reach the 700-run mark.

After scoring his first IPL hundred against Rajasthan Royals, Kohli now boasts 731 runs in 29 innings at a strike rate of 156.94 with the help of one century and four fifties. Kohli also became the first player to register the first century in IPL 2024 and hold the Orange Cap with 316 runs in five innings.

Most IPL runs against Rajasthan Royals

Virat Kohli - 731* runs in 29 innings Shikhar Dhawan - 679 runs in 24 innings AB de Villiers - 652 runs in 20 innings KL Rahul - 637 runs in 15 innings Suresh Raina - 630 runs in 23 innings

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli and captain Faf du Plessis added 125 runs for the first wicket to help RCB post 183/3 against Rajasthan Royals. This was the record fifth 100+ stand for Kohli and du Plessis who now hold the record for most 100-plus partnership record for Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Most 100+ partnerships in IPL history

6 - David Warner & Shikhar Dhawan 5 - David Warner & Jonny Bairstow 5* - Virat Kohli & Faf du Plessis (Today) 4 - Mayank Agarwal & KL Rahul 4 - Ruturaj Gaikwad & Devon Conway 4 - Virat Kohli & Chris Gayle

More to follow...