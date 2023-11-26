IPL retention Live updates: Air around Hardik Pandya's potential trade to be confirmed as teams to submit list

IPL retention Live updates: Air around Hardik Pandya's potential trade to be confirmed as teams to submit listIPL retention Live updates: Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Titans, Chennai Super Kings including all the 10 IPL teams have to submit the final list of retained and released players on November 26 ahead of the December auctions. There are lots of speculations going around on players being traded and released. One of the biggest talking points is the possible trade of Hardik Pandya from GT to MI. The GT captain is reportedly set to move to his previous team Mumbai for INR 15 Crore excluding a transfer fee. It is said that Pandya will also get 50% of the transfer fee while GT will take the other half.
Despite numerous speculations going around, only three trades have been confirmed by the IPL website. Romario Shepherd, Devdutt Padikkal, Avesh Khan, Shahbaz Ahmed and Mayank Dagar are the players officially traded so far. Follow for all the latest updates on player retention and trade on the big day ahead of the IPL 2024 auctions.