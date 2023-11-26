IPL retention Live updates: Air around Hardik Pandya's potential trade to be confirmed as teams to submit list

Sunday, November 26, 2023
     
IPL retention Live updates: Big day in IPL arena before the December auctions as all the 10 teams including Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans have to submit the final list of players retained. The potential trade of Hardik Pandya from GT to MI will be confirmed today, if true. Follow for updates.

Varun Malik Written By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Updated on: November 26, 2023 12:15 IST
IPL 2024 retention live updates, hardik pandya, mumbai indians
Image Source : INDIA TV Focus on big names on big day ahead of IPL auctions.

IPL retention Live updates: Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Titans, Chennai Super Kings including all the 10 IPL teams have to submit the final list of retained and released players on November 26 ahead of the December auctions. There are lots of speculations going around on players being traded and released. One of the biggest talking points is the possible trade of Hardik Pandya from GT to MI. The GT captain is reportedly set to move to his previous team Mumbai for INR 15 Crore excluding a transfer fee. It is said that Pandya will also get 50% of the transfer fee while GT will take the other half. 

Despite numerous speculations going around, only three trades have been confirmed by the IPL website. Romario Shepherd, Devdutt Padikkal, Avesh Khan, Shahbaz Ahmed and Mayank Dagar are the players officially traded so far. Follow for all the latest updates on player retention and trade on the big day ahead of the IPL 2024 auctions.

 

Live updates :IPL 2024 retention Latest updates

  • Nov 26, 2023 12:15 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Streaming details

    Here are the streaming details on OTT. JioCinema will be streaming the retention announcement online.

  • Nov 26, 2023 12:02 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Where can you watch?

    Will the retention announcement be available to watch live? Yes, it will be. You can catch the action on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 1 hindi. Jio Cinema will be streaming on OTT. You can catch the detailed updates here too

  • Nov 26, 2023 11:52 AM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    CSK updates!

    --> CSK have released Dwaine Pretorius but there is no official word on whether they have released Ben Stokes or not. He will not be playing in the IPL 2024 and CSK have backed the decision but will they look to retain him for this season so that they can retain him again at the 2025 mega auctions? Looks unlikely, though.

    --> Ambati Rayudu has retired from IPL which will give them more amount in purse.

    --> CSK purse before retention: INR 6.50 crore. After Pretorious, Stokes and Rayudu get released: INR 30 Crore (this includes an additional 5 Crore the teams have for auctions)

  • Nov 26, 2023 11:45 AM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Latest trade!

    The fourth official trade was confirmed by IPL today morning. RCB's Shahbaz Ahmed goes to SRH, Mayank Dagar from SRH comes to RCB in a swap deal.

  • Nov 26, 2023 11:38 AM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    What is IPL trade, BTW?

    IPL trade is a period where teams have the option to trade players from other franchises. The teams can do this in two ways: By swapping their own player for the one they wants, or by trading the player for cash. The potential Pandya trade is reportedly the second one. More about the IPL trade and its rules

  • Nov 26, 2023 11:30 AM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Hardik to Mumbai?

    There are reports in the media that Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya is set to be traded to Mumbai Indians. The deal is said to be on his original fee of INR 15 Crore plus a transfer fee that MI will be paying to GT. Hardik will reportedly stand to earn 50% of that amount too. 

  • Nov 26, 2023 11:23 AM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Players traded so far!

    There have been four official trades so far

    Player Name From To Price (in INR)
    Romario Shepherd Lucknow Super Giants Mumbai Indians  50 lakh (cash deal)
    Devdutt Padikkal Rajasthan Royals Lucknow Super Giants 7.5 Crore (swap with Avesh)
    Avesh Khan Lucknow Super Giants Rajasthan Royals 10 Crore (swap with Padikkal)
    Shahbaz Ahmed Royal Challengers Bangalore Sunrisers Hyderabad 2.4 Crore (swap with Mayank)
    Mayank Dagar Sunrisers Hyderabad Royal Challengers Bangalore 1.8 Crore (swap with Shahbaz)
  • Nov 26, 2023 11:17 AM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Just IN!!

    CSK and Dwaine Pretorius have parted ways. The South African all-rounder will not be on the retention list of CSK, Pretorius confirmed as he uploaded a post on Instagram. Here is his post:

  • Nov 26, 2023 11:13 AM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    What is happening?

    All 10 teams have to submit the lists of players that they are retaining and releasing latest by 4 PM today. This will help them build a strategy for IPL auctions and IPL 2024 on a wider perspective. Trades are currently taking place ahead of the retention list announcement and only four such trades have been officially made.

  • Nov 26, 2023 11:03 AM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Hello and Welcome

    Hardik Pandya to Mumbai Indians? CSK to officially release Ben Stokes? Lots of questions are in the pipeline as IPL is set to make its way between the International schedule. It's the day when all the 10 teams have to announce their final lists of players retained or released ahead of the December auctions. Which players will be released and which will be the ones the franchises will show their trust in as they build a team for the IPL 2024? Also, will anyone else get traded? We will know it today. So sit back in your comfort as I Varun Malik and my team, bring you all the updates from the big day.

