IPL 2024: Mustafizur Rahman, Rachin Ravindra shine as Chennai Super Kings thrash RCB in opener

Follow us on Image Source : PTI CSK players against RCB in IPL 2024 match on March 22, 2024

Chennai Super Kings kick off their title defence with a dominant six-wicket win against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the opening match of the Indian Premier League 2024 on Friday.

New CSK signing Mustafizur Rahman took four big wickets to restrict RCB to 173/6 at MA Chidambaram Stadium and then impressive knocks from Rachin Ravindra and Shivam Dube helped the champions chase the target with eight balls remaining.

Faf du Plessis won the crucial toss and elected to bat first with Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Mayank Dagar and Yash Dayal making their RCB debuts. Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Chennai Super Kings also handed highly-anticipated IPL debuts to Sameer Rizvi and Rachin Ravindra.

Chennai Super Kings Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni (wk), Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Mustafizur Rahman (substituted by Shivam Dube), Tushar Deshpande.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Playing XI: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik (substituted by Yash Dayal), Anuj Rawat (wk), Karn Sharma, Alzarri Joseph, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj.

More to follow...