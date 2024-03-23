RR vs LSG IPL 2024 pitch report: How will surface at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur play?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will lock horns with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the fourth match of the 17th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday (March 24). The match will be the first for both teams this season and Royals have the opportunity to get their campaign off to a winning start as they will have the home advantage.

Rajasthan Royals had a really good IPL 2023 season but failed to make it to the playoffs by a whisker. They finished the season in the fifth position with seven wins and the same number of losses in 14 games. On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants finished the league stage last season in the third spot and qualified for the playoffs.

LSG ran into Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator and lost the fixture by a mammoth margin of 81 runs.

Sawai Mansingh Stadium Pitch Report

The Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur has hosted plenty of IPL games in the past but has played host to only one T20I fixture thus far. The pitch at the venue offers plenty of bounce and carry for the seamers who hit the deck hard. Batters also enjoy batting at the ground as the ball comes smoothly onto the willow and the outfield is lightning quick.

Sawai Mansingh Stadium T20I Record and Stats

Total T20I Matches:1

Matches won batting first: 0

Matches won bowling first: 1

Average first innings score: 164

Average second innings score: 166

Highest total scored: 166/5 by India vs New Zealand

Highest score chased: 166/5 by India vs New Zealand

Rajasthan Royals IPL 2024 squad:

Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Dhruv Jurel, Kunal Rathore, Donovan Ferreira (SA), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Ravichandran Ashwin, Abid Mushtaq, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Tanush Kotian, Nandre Burger, Avesh Khan

Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2024 squad:



Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul, Nicolas Pooran, Devdutt Padikkal, Ayush Badoni, Ashton Turner, Deepak Hooda, K. Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Prerak Mankad, Yudhvir Singh Charak, David Willey, Arshin Kulkarni, Md. Arshad Khan, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Naveen-ul-Haq, Shivam Mavi, Manimaran Siddarth, Shamar Joseph