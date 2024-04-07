IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants look to snap Gujarat Titans hoodoo

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Noor Ahmad, Rashid Khan, Naveen ul Haq, Azmatullah Omarzai (from left to right).

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) look determined to break their Gujarat Titans hoodoo as the two teams are set to meet each other in the 21st match of the 17th season of the IPL (Indian Premier League) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday, April 7.

Lucknow have played four games against Gujarat Titans since their induction in the cash-rich league tournament and have lost all four of them. LSG played their first game of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) against Gujarat and lost the contest by five wickets. Both teams faced each other again in the season and Gujarat won the second contest by 62 runs.

IPL 2023 witnessed two more clashes between both teams. The season's first game took place on LSG's home turf and ended with Titans winning the thriller by seven runs. The last encounter between LSG and GT took place on May 7 last year at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and Gujarat hammered LSG by 56 runs.

Meanwhile, LSG are ahead of Gujarat on the points table by their superior net run rate (NRR). LSG's net run rate is 0.483 with four points whereas Gujarat also have four points to their credit but are seventh on the ladder as their net run rate is just -0.580.

Lucknow Super Giants squad:

Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mayank Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth, Shamar Joseph, Deepak Hooda, Amit Mishra, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mohsin Khan, Kyle Mayers, Ashton Turner, Matt Henry, Prerak Mankad, Shivam Mavi, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshad Khan, Arshin Kulkarni.

Gujarat Titans squad:

Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Darshan Nalkande, Mohit Sharma, Sharath BR, Sandeep Warrier, Abhinav Manohar, Manav Suthar, David Miller, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Matthew Wade, Jayant Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Joshua Little, Kartik Tyagi, Spencer Johnson, Sushant Mishra.