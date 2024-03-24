IPL 2024: KL Rahul dons gloves in LSG's opener, RR go with three overseas players

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL KL Rahul and Sanju Samson.

IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals host Lucknow Super Giants in their tournament opener at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The two teams gear up for their opening match of the season on a Super Sunday doubleheader. Notably, the Royals have won the toss and have opted to bat first.

KL Rahul has donned the gloves in the first match itself despite the reports stating that he has been advised to not keep in the earlier few games of the tournament. Devdutt Padikkal makes his LSG debut against his former team RR as he is set for his new innings.

"We would like to bat first today. Looks like a good batting wicket, we were ok to do both, but we've a different combination today. Coming back to Jaipur gives positive vibes in the dressing room. Riyan Parag will be our number 4, Jos, Hetty, Boult are there - Powell could come in as an impact player," RR captain Sanju Samson said at the toss.

"We would have batted first as well, but the wicket does look good. I'm happy to be back on the field, injury has become my best friend over the last couple of years, but it makes you hungry and perform much better when you're back. QdK, Pooran, Stoinis and Naveen-ul-Haq are our four overseas options. The focus is on this game for us at the moment," Rahul said at the flip of the coin.

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c/w), Quinton de Kock, Devdutt Padikkal, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal

Impact substitutes for both the teams:

Lucknow Super Giants Subs: Deepak Hooda, Mayank Yadav, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, K Gowtham

Rajasthan Royals Subs: Nandre Burger, Rovman Powell, Tanush Kotian, Shubham Dube, Kuldeep Sen