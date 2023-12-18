IPL 2024: Several cricket boards confirm availability of players, ECB keeps conditional approval | Report

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Australia and England players.

IPL auction 2024: In a major development ahead of the IPL auction 2024, several cricket boards have confirmed their players availability for the 17th edition of the tournament. Cricket Australia has confirmed the availability of most of their players, while England have kept conditions.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, cricket boards of Australia, South Africa, Afghanistan, New Zealand, and West Indies have said that their players will be available for the tournament, except Australia confirming that Hazlewood would be available for the latter half and those players playing in the Sheffield Shield final. Hazlewood was not retained by the Royal Challengers Bangalore as he is going to be at his home to welcome his child at the end of March.

Notably, the report stated that Hazlewood would be available from the first week of May. Cricket Australia stated that except for Hazlewood and players featuring in the Sheffield Shield final, all the players would be fully available. However, it added that the players will have the option to choose between the IPL and the final of their domestic tournament.

The Indian Premier League window is from March 22 till the end of May with the dates yet to be finalised due to the upcoming elections in India.

England, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh give conditional approval

Notably, the England and Wales Cricket Board has stated that their players can play the IPL unless they are unfit or have International responsibilities. They can play in the Indian cash-rich league but their participation is subject to the upcoming summer of ECB. Notably, Rehan Ahmed has withdrawn from IPL.

"ECB is prepared to make their players available for the duration of the Tournament, subject to fitness and international duty, and any periods of unavailability that players submitted on their auction applications. ECB are still in the process of finalising its schedule for the World T20 in June and if any individual players require specific management in the build-up to the World T20, Rob Key will liaise directly with the player and his franchise to make the necessary arrangements," BCCI wrote to the franchises as quoted by Cricbuzz.

Notably, Bangladesh Cricket Board, Cricket Ireland and Sri Lanka Cricket have also reportedly given conditional approval. BCB stated that Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam will not be available for IPL 2024, while Mustafizur Rahman will be allowed to play from March 22 to May 11. Bangladesh have a Test series against Sri Lanka from March 30 to April 3.

