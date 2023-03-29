IPL 2023: Will MS Dhoni retire after this season? Rohit Sharma has his say

Follow us on Image Source : AP Rohit Sharma

The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is less than 60 hours away from commencing and the fans are eagerly waiting for the tournament to begin. The first day of IPL will see MS Dhoni returning to the field for the first time since the last season. Meanwhile, like every year, the fans and experts have begun speculating the CSK skipper's future and reckon that he will retire after this season. Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma has now given his take on Dhoni's future and feels that the former India captain might play in the cash-rich league for 2-3 more years.

Rohit also pointed out that he has been coming across Dhoni's retirement reports for last couple of seasons now but stressed that the latter is supremely fit even now and should play a few more IPL seasons before hanging his boots. "I have been hearing for the last 2-3 years that this is going to be MS Dhoni's last year (smiles) - I think he is fit enough to play for a few more seasons," Rohit said in the pre-season press conference of Mumbai Indians on Wednesday (March 29).

Rohit Sharma was accompanied by MI's new head coach Mark Boucher at the press conference as well. Boucher opened up about Suryakumar Yadav who is coming into the IPL on the back of three golden ducks in the recently concluded ODI series against Australia. However, Boucher termed him as 'best T20 batter' and assured that the cricketer is hitting the ball well and is absolutely fine. "Surya is fine. Just had a little chat with him the other day and he said he is feeling absolutely fine. Hitting the ball. He's after all the best T20 batter in the world at the moment," Boucher said.

Mumbai Indians will be starting their campaign in IPL 2023 with an away game against Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 2 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

