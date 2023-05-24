IPL 2023: Will MS Dhoni play for CSK next year? Bowling coach Dwayne Bravo opens skipper's future

Follow us on Image Source : PTI MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja

IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday registered a thumping win over Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2023. The four-time champions defeated the defending champions by 15 runs at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. MS Dhoni's side has reached the finals of an IPL for the 10th time in 14 attempts. Meanwhile, there are speculations that Dhoni is playing his final IPL season.

The former Indian captain was at multiple times asked this question in the past and he was yet again asked after the Qualifier match whether 2023 is his final season for the yellow army. Dhoni had said, "I don't know (about retirement), I have 8-9 months to decide. I have ample time to decide. The auction is in December. I will always come to CSK. I have been out of home from January, been practicing since March, so we will see," Dhoni said at the post-match presentation.

Now Bravo has opened up on Dhoni's retirement and whether 2023 will be his final season. (on whether Dhoni will play next season) "100 percent. Especially, with the Impact Player rule. It will keep prolonging his career. He bats down the order. I think the likes of Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube. These players make a big difference. You don't require much from Dhoni. But he has the ability to keep his calm when the team is under pressure,” Bravo said to the Broadcasters after the match against GT.

Chennai defeated Gujarat by 15 runs as they defended 172 runs on the challenging surface of Chepauk. The 172-run target was looked suspiciously as dew helps the chasing teams. But with no dew coming in and surface becoming slower, the Chennai bowlers applied breaks to the strong batting unit of GT. The spinners were pretty economical in the middle. The duo of Maheesh Theekshana and Ravindra Jadeja gave only 46 runs in their 8 overs and got 4 wickets as well.

Chennai will now have a long break as the final of the tournament will be played on May 28 in Ahmedabad. They have now reached their 10th IPL final. Interestingly, CSK have won only 4 IPL finals out of 9.

