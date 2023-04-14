IPL 2023: Will Liam Livingstone play for PBKS in their next game? coach Brad Haddin drops major update

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Liam Livingstone is yet to play in IPL 2023

IPL 2023: Punjab Kings star batter Liam Livingstone is currently out of action for his franchise. The English all-rounder arrived in Mohali from England earlier in the week and missed PBKS' first four games. Livingstone played his part well in the 2022 season and PBKS shall be missing his services in the ongoing tournament.

Meanwhile, PBKS assistant coach Brad Haddin has dropped a hint on Livingstone and when he can play for the team. After PBKS' loss to Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023, Haddin opened up on Livingstone. "He just got off a flight, for the next couple of days, we will see where he's at. He's just come back from a long-term injury so we just had opportunity to put some eyes on him over the last 24 hours. We'll know a lot more coming in the next game," Haddin said. Punjab will face Lucknow in their next game on Saturday and PBKS will have to make a tough call.

Livingstone joined the PBKS squad late as he did not get fitness clearance from ECB before the tournament commenced. He linked up with the squad on Monday, April 10, ahead of Punjab's fourth game against the Titans. But PBKS did not field him. If he comes in, either Matthew Short, Sikandar Raza, or Bhanuka Rajapaksa will have to make way for him.

Notably, Haddin also praised Prabhsimran Singh and stated that he can be very dangerous. "We've seen against Rajasthan (Royals) he's extremely talented. When he gets in, he's got a lot of power and plays a lot of shots around the field and he can be a match-winner," Haddin said on Prabhsimran.

"So it's just about him now understanding his tempo and his role. We're going to back him into playing a style of game that we need in the first six overs and it's going to be a high-risk game. So you're going to see some good and bad performances," he added

