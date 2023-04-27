RR vs CSK: Why is RR pacer Trent Boult not playing vs CSK?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Trent Boult

Rajasthan Royals (RR) are hosting Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 37th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Thursday. While CSK are at the top of the points table with five wins, the Royals are at the third position with four wins from seven matches. The match is being played at the fortress of RR but ahead of the game, they have been dealt with a huge blow as Trent Boult is not playing the encounter.

The left-arm pacer has been providing top class starts to the Royals picking up at least a wicket in his first over in most of the matches. But that won't be the case in the game against CSK. Samson confirmed at the toss that Boult is not playing the game due to a niggle and Adam Zampa has replaced him in the playing XI.

"We would like to bat first. We like to stick to our strength, which is to defend. It feels really great to play RR's 200th game, feels great to be playing for 10 years. Would love to see some pink here today, but it's yellow and we know that the reason is (smiles). Boult misses out due to a niggle, Zampa is playing in his place," Samson said at the toss.

This is also the 200th IPL game for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL history. They become the seventh team to reach the milestone and the franchise will be hoping that the team wins the landmark encounter against CSK.

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Akash Singh

