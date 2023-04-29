IPL 2023: Why is Jason Roy not playing for KKR vs GT?

Follow us on Image Source : AP Jason Roy

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are hosting the Gujarat Titans in the match 39 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Eden Gardens. They are coming off a commanding win over RCB in their previous game and were confident to make an impact against the defending champions as well. But the Nitish Rana-led side are struggling with injuries and have made two forced changes for the game against the Titans. Jason Roy and Umesh Yadav are not playing this game due to injuries with Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Harshit Rana replacing them respectively.

"We would have batted first, DLS could come into the equation, but we would still have batted first. There are always areas where we can improve, we have had some forced changes - Jason Roy has a back issue, he's replaced by Gurbaz. Harshit Rana replaces Umesh Yadav," Rana said at the toss.

More to follow...

Latest Cricket News