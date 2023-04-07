IPL 2023: Who is Vyshak Vijay Kumar? Player signed by RCB along with Wayne Parnell

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Who is Vyshak Vijay Kumar? Player signed by RCB

IPL 2023: The Royal Challengers Bangalore have made two new signings during the IPL 2023. The Faf du Plessis side has roped in Wayne Parnell and Vyshak Vijay Kumar as replacements for the injured Reece Topley and Rajat Patidar. While Parnell is a renowned star on the cricket field, not many know about Vijay Kumar.

Who is Vyshak Vijay Kumar?

Vyshak Vijay Kumar is a 26-year-old Indian right-arm fast bowler who plays for Karnataka in the Indian domestic circuit. Vyshak has lots of weapons in his armory. The youngster has raw pace and can bowl knuckleballs and yorkers, which makes him a good asset in the death overs.

Vyshak has played in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Ranji Trophy, and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for Karnataka. In 10 First Class matches, he has taken 38 wickets, while in List A, he has 11 against his name. He has also played 14 T20 games, where he the youngster has scalped 22 wickets. In the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Vyshak took 15 wickets in 10 games with a mind-blowing economy of 6.31. He has been picked by RCB for 20 lahks.

South Africa's star Wayne Parnel and Indian domestic player Vyshak Vijay Kumar will join the RCB camp in place of the injured duo of Topley and Patidar. Topley suffered a shoulder injury during RCB's first game of the tournament against Mumbai Indians and was earlier ruled out of the tournament. Whereas, Patidar has been ruled out due to a heel issue.

Bangalore are facing player availability issues with the likes of Josh Hazlewood and Wanindu Hasaranga not being able to play for the initial matches of the team. During RCB's game against Kolkata Knight Riders, Bangalore's head coach Sanjay Bangar informed that Topley has been ruled out and Hasaranga and Hazlewood will join them soon. "Reece Topley has traveled back home and he has been ruled out of the tournament. We will be seeking for a replacement soon," Bangar had said.

Latest Cricket News